La Paz Job Fair: 500 Openings, 270 Showed Up

Here is a number that should make local employers sit up: 500-plus formal job openings, more than 50 companies and government offices staffing tables, a full day of hiring events — and 270 people bothered to show up. That was the tally from the “Construyendo Oportunidades” (Building Opportunities) job fair held this week in La Paz by Baja California Sur’s Servicio Nacional de Empleo (SNE-BCS), the state’s national employment service. On paper it looks like a modest success story. Read a little closer and it looks like a snapshot of exactly the hiring headache many Los Cabos and La Paz business owners already know by heart.

The math is not complicated. Even if every single attendee had walked away with a job — which is not how job fairs work — barely half the available positions would have been filled. In a labor market where restaurants, hotels, construction outfits and retail shops routinely complain they cannot find reliable staff, a turnout rate under 55 percent for a free, government-organized hiring event is the kind of detail that deserves more attention than it usually gets in the official press release.

SNE-BCS director José Manuel Rojas Aguilar framed the numbers in a more upbeat light, noting that more than 9,000 people moved into formal employment across Baja California Sur during the fifth year of the current administration alone, according to the agency. That is a real number and a real accomplishment for a state agency working with limited tools.

Why the Turnout Gap Matters to Employers

For expat business owners and managers used to hiring in the U.S. or Canada, a job fair that draws barely half its target audience might seem like a scheduling problem. In Baja Sur, it is usually something else: a mismatch between what formal jobs pay and what workers can earn, often with more flexibility, in the informal economy — construction side gigs, tourism tips, small-scale vending — that never shows up on an SNE roster. It is the same disconnect that surfaces whenever Los Cabos hoteliers and restaurateurs raise the topic of staffing, a subject covered previously when the local hospitality sector aired its list of asks to municipal officials.

There is also a structural piece worth flagging. Federal labor rules continue to shift — Mexico’s Congress has been working through changes to the federal labor law that affect everything from overtime to profit-sharing obligations — and small and mid-sized employers in La Paz do not always have the HR bandwidth to keep up. Some business owners have separately complained that local authorities have been slow to let the private sector help fill gaps in workforce development, a frustration documented in an earlier report on how business owners have been shut out of some public initiatives.

None of this means the SNE-BCS event was a waste. Fifty-plus companies got a direct line to 270 job seekers, and government job fairs are exactly the kind of low-cost, high-visibility program that should keep happening. But for anyone running a business in La Paz — or watching the labor market from a beach chair in Los Cabos — the real story here is not the 500 openings. It is the 230 seats that stayed empty, and the reasons behind that gap are worth asking about the next time a hiring fair rolls through town.