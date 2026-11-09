Cabo Hotel Fraud Case Is a Warning on Advance Payments

A carpentry contract for a Cabo San Lucas hotel development has turned into a criminal case after the contractor allegedly pocketed a 10.7 million peso advance, roughly $580,000 USD, and delivered a fraction of the promised work. The state attorney general’s office, known as the PGJE (Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado), says a judge ordered the man bound over for trial on October 7 after prosecutors presented evidence that the project was less than 18 percent finished by the time it was supposed to be done, six months after the contract was signed.

The underlying contract, signed in July 2024, was for just over 18.6 million pesos (about $1 million USD) plus taxes, covering the supply, fabrication and installation of wood elements for the hotel. Standard practice on a job that size includes a deposit, and the contracting company paid 50 percent up front, 10.7 million pesos, on July 11, 2024. The work was supposed to wrap in six months.

It did not. According to the investigation, by mid-January 2025 the project had advanced just 17.36 percent, with completed work valued at a little over 3.2 million pesos, far short of what had already been paid out. The contracting firm filed a complaint, and prosecutors opened a file for fraude específico, a charge under Mexican law for contract fraud where money or goods are obtained without delivering the agreed service.

What “Bound Over for Trial” Actually Means

The man identified only as Jorge Humberto “N,” in keeping with Mexican privacy rules that withhold full surnames until conviction, was formally linked to the criminal process on October 7, after a judge found the prosecution’s evidence sufficient to proceed, according to BCS Noticias. That is not a conviction. It is the Mexican equivalent of a grand jury finding enough to move forward, and the defendant keeps his presumption of innocence while the case continues. Prosecutors have four months to close their supplemental investigation before the case either advances toward trial or gets dropped.

Details on which hotel project was involved, and who financed it, have not been made public. Neither outlet reporting the case named the development, and the PGJE statement focused on the contractual dispute rather than the identity of the property. That is fairly typical for a case still in its early judicial stages, where naming a commercial project can complicate both the investigation and any pending civil claims.

A Familiar Pattern in Baja Development

This is not the first time a Baja Sur construction or development deal has ended up in a courtroom over money that moved faster than the work. La Paz authorities took action last year over fraud allegations tied to the Mar Sol development, and anyone following Los Cabos real estate has seen variations on the same story: a deposit changes hands, a timeline slips, and eventually someone calls a lawyer instead of a contractor.

For contractors, developers and investors moving money into Los Cabos construction, the case is a blunt reminder that a signed contract and a hefty advance are not the same thing as a finished building. Milestone-based payments tied to verified progress, rather than large lump sums released on trust, remain the simplest way to limit exposure. So does checking a contractor’s track record and corporate registration before wiring half the project’s value, something buyers chasing deals in the current Mexican real estate market are being urged to do with increasing frequency.

The case now moves into its four-month investigative window, during which prosecutors will continue gathering evidence on the scope of the alleged loss. Whether it ends in a plea, a trial or a dismissal, it is a useful data point for anyone drafting a construction contract in Los Cabos this season: write the payment schedule around verified progress, not good faith, and keep a paper trail that a prosecutor could actually use.