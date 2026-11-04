La Paz Reclaims Neglected Lots as Parks in 16 Colonias

If you’ve driven past a weedy, fenced-off lot in La Paz and wondered why nobody fixes it, the answer may finally be: someone is. The municipal government has launched rehabilitation work on 16 neglected park spaces across the city, converting what officials describe as abandoned or deteriorated lots into functional public green space.

The project touches a wide swath of the city, with work underway in the colonias of Tutus, 3 de Mayo, Altamira, Palmar III, Lagunitas, Santa María, Península Sur, El Progreso, Antares, Misiones, Agua Clara, Centenario, Chametla, Villas de California, Valle del Mezquite and Revolución, according to the Ayuntamiento de La Paz (La Paz city hall).

Why These Lots Were Chosen

Kenia Cervantes Villegas, the city’s director general of Gestión Integral de la Ciudad (the city department overseeing integrated urban management), said the work targets public spaces that had fallen into disrepair or outright abandonment. The goal, she said, is to start a recovery process so neighborhoods can once again use these lots for recreation and physical activity.

The city has budgeted 625,000 pesos — roughly $34,000 USD — for the round of improvements. That’s not a huge sum for 16 sites, which is why the scope of work varies by location rather than applying a one-size-fits-all fix.

What’s Actually Changing at Each Park

Crews are installing or upgrading lighting, building walkways and benches, repairing playground equipment, clearing overgrown lots, planting vegetation, repainting curbs and ramps, and putting up perimeter fencing, depending on what each site needs.

A few neighborhoods are getting extras. Centenario and Palmar III will each get a new kiosk, Lagunitas is getting a roof structure for its park, and the sports field at Misiones park is getting goal-post protection and general field maintenance. Villas de California, one of the 16 sites, is also receiving a mix of these general rehabilitation improvements.

Part of a Broader Push on Public Spaces

The park work follows other recent city efforts to upgrade everyday infrastructure, including the rollout of new garbage containers across the city and the opening of new public restrooms at El Molinito and the malecón. Together, they point to a city government leaning into visible, low-cost quality-of-life fixes rather than big-ticket projects.

City officials have framed the initiative as addressing root causes — unsafe, neglected lots — rather than patching symptoms, with the stated aim of creating secure environments for families across the municipality.

What Residents Can Expect Next

No completion date has been given for the full round of rehabilitations, and the scope of work differs by colonia, so progress may be uneven across the 16 sites. Residents near any of the listed neighborhoods can expect to see crews working on lighting, fencing, landscaping or play equipment in the coming weeks. Those curious about the condition of their own neighborhood park can look for city announcements or check in with their colonia’s representative for updates on timing.