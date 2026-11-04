Baja Sur Lobster Season Opens Through April 2027

Lobster season on Baja California Sur’s Pacific side opened November 1 and will run through April 30, 2027, according to the state government of Baja California Sur. For diners, that means the next several months are the real deal: restaurants and seafood markets in Los Cabos and La Paz can now legally sell lobster caught fresh in local waters, rather than product pulled from the freezer during the closed season.

The open fishing zone, known as Zone III, stretches from Boca de la Soledad in the municipality of Comondú down to Cabo San Lucas, covering most of the Pacific coastline of the state. José Alfredo Bermúdez Beltrán, head of the state’s fisheries agency SEPADA (Secretaría de Pesca, Acuacultura y Desarrollo Agropecuario), announced the opening and asked fishermen to stay in touch with official channels through CONAPESCA, Mexico’s federal fisheries commission, and the state government.

Why Baja Sur Lobster Is a Big Deal

Baja California Sur is the top lobster-producing state in Mexico, according to figures cited by the state government from CONAPESCA’s annual statistical report. The state lands roughly 1,800 tons of lobster a year, with wholesale prices running around $40 USD per kilogram — close to 740 pesos, or about 335 pesos per pound at current exchange rates.

Most of that catch doesn’t come from the Los Cabos corridor itself. The heaviest concentration of lobster fishermen works out of the Pacific North region near Mulegé, in fishing communities such as El Delgadito, Laguna de San Ignacio and El Dátil. From there, lobster moves south to restaurants and markets in San José del Cabo, Cabo San Lucas and La Paz throughout the season.

What This Means for Your Dinner Plate

For anyone ordering lobster at a restaurant between now and the end of April, it’s worth asking whether it’s local and fresh or frozen, since both are legally sold year-round in different forms. Outside the open season, restaurants typically rely on frozen inventory or lobster imported from other regions. This window is when menus featuring “langosta fresca” are most likely telling the truth.

Seafood counters at weekend markets are also a good bet for fresh catch, and fresh seafood is often a highlight at the region’s seasonal open-air markets. Several restaurants in Los Cabos also build entire promotions around the product, something covered in a past feature on Lobster Nite events around town.

Rules Behind the Season

Lobster fishing in Baja California Sur is regulated through a closed season, or veda, designed to protect reproduction cycles, and catch limits and permitted zones are enforced by CONAPESCA. Gringo Gazette previously reported on broader restrictions covering lobster, abalone, geoduck clam and mullet, which apply across different parts of the calendar year depending on the species.

Once the season closes on April 30, 2027, commercial lobster fishing in Zone III stops until the following November. If you’re planning a lobster dinner on a trip to Los Cabos or La Paz, the next six months are the time to do it — after that, you’re back to whatever’s left in the freezer.