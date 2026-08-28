Los Cabos Guarantees Emergency Access at El Médano Beach

Los Cabos officials say they are taking steps to ensure uninterrupted public access and emergency response capacity at El Médano beach, the municipality’s busiest stretch of sand and a top draw for tourists visiting Cabo San Lucas.

Municipal Secretary General Alberto Rentería Santana said recent inspections found certain hours bring heavy congestion that makes it difficult for beachgoers, residents and emergency units to move along the federal beach zone. High concentrations of sunbathers and beach furniture sometimes block the shore, he said.

What Officials Are Doing

The municipality is conducting a technical review to determine what drives the crowding, with a focus on prevention rather than enforcement, Rentería Santana said. He stressed the effort will not disrupt tourism activity.

Los Cabos is coordinating with the federal beach authority ZOFEMAT, the Port Captain’s office, Protección Civil and other federal agencies to organize beach use and set clear rules for commercial and public access.

Why It Matters

The initiative aims to strengthen security, improve cleanliness and raise the overall quality of the destination for both residents and visitors. Beach access disputes have surfaced across Baja California Sur in recent years, making municipal confirmation of free transit welcome news for travelers and locals alike.

ZOFEMAT operates specialized emergency vehicles that require clear lanes for rapid deployment, Rentería Santana said. Keeping those routes open is central to the plan.

What Visitors Should Know

El Médano remains open and fully accessible. The municipality says the review is designed to maintain safety and ease of movement without limiting tourist activity or closing sections of the beach.

Rentería Santana reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to keeping El Médano safe, orderly and accessible for everyone.