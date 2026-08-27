Women’s Business School Opens Second Class in Los Cabos

More than 50 women in Los Cabos are attending the second cohort of the state’s Escuela de Fortalecimiento para Mujeres Emprendedoras (EFME), the entrepreneurship training program launched by Baja California Sur’s Instituto Sudcaliforniano de las Mujeres.

Classes began August 24 at the CROC offices in Cabo San Lucas, offering morning and evening sessions designed to fit working schedules. The program runs tuition-free and is open to women across the municipality who want to launch or strengthen small businesses.

What the Curriculum Covers

The school is built around three pillars: Leadership and Economic Independence; Entrepreneurship and Formalization; and Marketing and Image. Over the coming weeks, participants will learn how to register businesses, build a brand, sell through Instagram and WhatsApp, set goals, spot opportunities and pitch their ideas to potential investors or partners.

The first session, titled “Economic Autonomy as a Right,” was led by instructor Rosa Alicia García Compeán and focused on helping women recognize their earning potential as a fundamental right rather than a luxury.

ISMujeres director Berenice Serrato Flores said the goal is to give participants practical tools they can apply immediately to their own projects. “We want to create spaces where women can develop their ideas, acquire new knowledge and strengthen projects that represent real opportunities for economic growth,” she said.

Why Economic Independence Matters in Baja Sur

The program reflects broader momentum in the state. BCS leads Mexico in women’s economic independence, according to recent national rankings, and initiatives like EFME help maintain that edge by giving women access to business training that might otherwise require paid courses or university enrollment.

The curriculum is especially relevant for women running home-based businesses, selling handmade goods at local markets or offering services in tourism, hospitality and food. Many participants from the first cohort went on to formalize their ventures, open bank accounts tied to their businesses and expand their customer base using digital tools covered in the course.

Who Can Apply

The school is open to women 18 and older living in the Los Cabos area. No prior business experience is required. Sessions are designed for beginners as well as those already operating informal or small-scale ventures who want to grow, professionalize or reach new markets.

Organizers say the program emphasizes confidence-building alongside technical skills. The first cohort included home bakers, jewelry makers, childcare providers, house cleaners and women interested in launching food carts or clothing boutiques.

A Broader Push for Women in Business

EFME is part of a growing network of state and municipal programs aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs in Baja California Sur. Earlier this year, Los Cabos hosted a Women Who Inspire event bringing together female business leaders from across the region.

The second cohort runs through late fall, with workshops scheduled weekly. Participants who complete the program receive a certificate and are encouraged to apply for microcredit programs, vendor permits and other resources offered through state economic development agencies.

Women interested in future cohorts can contact ISMujeres through the state government’s official channels or visit municipal offices in Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo for details on upcoming enrollment periods.