40 Police Commanders Complete Training in Los Cabos

Forty command-level officers from the Los Cabos Municipal Police have completed a 120-hour professional development course focused on crisis negotiation, crowd control and leadership under pressure, the state’s Academy of Public Security announced this week.

The diplomado — a structured continuing-education program — is part of an ongoing effort to professionalize municipal police forces across Baja California Sur. Academy Director Antonio Campos Navarrete said the training equips commanders to handle high-stress public situations, from large gatherings to civil unrest, using structured protocols rather than improvisation.

What the Training Covered

The course included modules on emotional intelligence, police ethics, crime analysis, tactical techniques and social outreach. A substantial portion focused on managing public demonstrations and large crowds — scenarios that require coordination, dialogue and restraint.

Participants practiced formations, movement tactics and de-escalation techniques through simulated exercises. Instructors emphasized decision-making under pressure and the ability to direct officers during protests or other volatile events.

All instructors were certified by the National Public Security System Secretariat, the federal body that sets training standards for police across Mexico.

Why It Matters

The course is the latest in a series of professionalization initiatives aimed at improving public trust and operational readiness. Over the past two years, Los Cabos police have received new patrol vehicles and salary increases, while the state has worked to strengthen accountability through anti-corruption measures.

“It is essential that those responsible for leading police groups have the necessary training to act in an organized, professional manner that adheres to established protocols in situations involving public disturbances and potential risk scenarios,” Campos Navarrete said in a statement from the state government.

For residents and visitors, better-trained commanders mean more predictable and measured responses during public events, emergencies or security incidents. The training also reflects broader efforts to align local police standards with national benchmarks.

What’s Next

The Academy of Public Security plans to continue offering similar courses to municipal forces throughout the state. Campos Navarrete said the goal is to ensure all command-level personnel have the skills and protocols necessary to lead effectively and maintain public order without unnecessary escalation.

The completion of this round of training comes as Los Cabos prepares for the busy fall and winter tourist season, when large public events and increased visitor traffic put additional demands on local law enforcement.