Traffic Alert: Partial Closure at Fonatur Roundabout

Gringo Gazette
December 12, 2025

Drivers in Los Cabos should plan ahead for tomorrow, December 12, as a partial road closure will begin at 4:00 PM at the Fonatur roundabout, officially referred to as the Glorieta de las Mujeres Libres de Baja California Sur.

According to transportation authorities, the restriction is related to the assembly of bridge structures that are part of the ongoing underpass construction at this key intersection connecting Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, the hotel zone, and the airport corridor.

It is important to note that the road will not be completely closed. Traffic will continue to flow, but intermittent stops are expected during short periods required to place the bridge girders in the underpass area. These temporary interruptions may cause brief delays, particularly during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution, follow posted signage, and allow extra travel time if passing through the area. If possible, consider alternate routes during peak hours to avoid congestion.

The Fonatur interchange has been undergoing major upgrades aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing long-term congestion in Los Cabos. While short-term disruptions like this are inconvenient, officials emphasize that these measures are necessary to safely advance construction.

Thank you for your understanding, and as always, we’ll continue to keep you informed of any updates that may affect your daily commute.

Gringo Gazette
The Gringo Gazette is Baja California’s English-language newspaper for expats, travelers, and locals who love the peninsula as much as we do. We cover life, culture, food, wine, and all the good news south of the border—because our motto is simple: No Bad News.
Published
