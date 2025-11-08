Tortillería Tortillas vs. Supermarket Tortillas: Which Are Healthier?

Corn tortillas are a staple of the Mexican diet, served daily on millions of tables across the country. Yet, according to recent findings from Profeco’s Consumer Magazine, not all tortillas are created equal. Where you buy them can make a big difference in their nutritional value and quality.

Tortillas from local tortillerías are traditionally made from nixtamalized corn, a process deeply rooted in Mexican culture and nutrition. Nixtamalization involves cooking corn with lime, softening the grain and enhancing its nutrient profile. This ancient technique improves the body’s absorption of amino acids and provides essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. It also adds fiber and B vitamins, making it a more balanced choice for everyday meals.

Nutrition experts say this traditional method not only boosts nutrient absorption but also supports better digestion. Freshly made tortillas typically contain fewer preservatives and additives, resulting in a more natural and wholesome product.

By contrast, supermarket tortillas are usually made from industrial corn flour (masa harina) and mass-produced to extend shelf life. These versions often include added fats, sodium, and stabilizers to maintain texture and flavor, making them higher in calories, fat, and sodium than tortillas from small, family-owned tortillerías.

While packaged tortillas offer convenience, especially in urban areas, nutritionists advise consumers to check ingredient labels and eat them in moderation. Some commercial brands can contain up to twice as much sodium as freshly made varieties.

Tortillas remain one of Mexico’s most consumed foods. Profeco reports that 83.5% of Mexican households include them in their monthly food budget. Beyond their nutritional importance, tortillas carry deep cultural significance as a symbol of tradition and national identity.

Supporting local tortillerías also strengthens communities. These small businesses often use locally sourced corn and time-honored preparation methods, helping preserve Mexico’s culinary heritage.

To keep tortillas fresh, experts recommend letting them cool completely before refrigeration. Once cooled, store them in a clean cloth or sealed plastic bag. If they’re freshly made, separate them before storage to prevent sticking.