Supreme Court Blocks Uber from Operating at Mexico’s Airports

Mexico’s Supreme Court of Justice (SCJN) has ruled in favor of the federal government, determining that ride-hailing services such as Uber are not authorized to operate within the country’s airports. The decision makes the long-standing ban permanent, restricting app-based transport in federally regulated zones.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), “The services provided through app-based companies do not have authorization issued by the Ministry to provide these transportation services.” The statement reaffirmed that only licensed taxis and authorized transport providers may operate at airport facilities.

Uber had previously sought legal protection after National Guard operations targeted app drivers at several airports. However, the Court concluded that a lower court’s suspension order did not grant Uber formal authorization to operate in these areas. “This prevents operations from being arbitrary or discriminatory but does not imply authorization for the provision of these services,” the SICT clarified.

The ruling authorizes the National Guard to continue overseeing airport access points to ensure compliance, with sanctions remaining in effect under the Federal Roads and Motor Transport Law.

For Uber drivers, the decision means passengers will now have to rely on authorized taxis, tourist shuttles, or regulated bus services for airport transfers. The SICT said the measure “guarantees legality and prevents unfair practices in federal public transportation.”

The decision marks a victory for licensed transport concessionaires, who view it as a restoration of their operational rights. However, it is a significant setback for app-based drivers, many of whom depend on airport fares as a key source of income.

Uber began operating in Mexico City in 2013, becoming the company’s first market in Latin America. The app quickly gained popularity for its accessibility, safety features, and convenience, especially in large cities such as Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Puebla.

But Uber’s rise also fueled tensions with transport unions and regulators, who accused the company of creating unfair competition against licensed taxi operators. Although several states later enacted their own rules for ride-hailing services, airports remained under federal control, where special permits are required.

Despite years of negotiations and legal challenges, Uber never obtained federal authorization to serve airport zones, an issue now definitively settled by the Supreme Court’s decision.