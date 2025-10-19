Los Cabos Reaffirms Its Leadership in the Meetings Industry at IMEX Americas 2025

The Los Cabos Tourism Board (FITURCA) and destination representatives met with more than 1,600 event planners during IMEX Americas 2025, held October 7 – 9th in Las Vegas, reinforcing the destination’s growing prominence in the global meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry.

This year, Los Cabos brought its largest-ever delegation to IMEX Americas, with 37 participating companies, including hotels, service providers, and destination management companies (DMCs). The group conducted 1,200 business meetings, 220 of which generated promising leads.

“Los Cabos’ outstanding participation in this edition of IMEX Americas, with a 23% increase in strategic partners compared to previous years and a 140% rise in business meetings, demonstrates the destination’s expanding influence in this international forum for the meetings industry,” said Rodrigo Esponda, General Director of FITURCA.

The delegation showcased Los Cabos’ blend of luxury, accessibility, and a robust MICE ecosystem known for creating memorable, value-driven experiences. In 2024, Los Cabos ranked among the top five international event destinations for U.S. and Canadian planners and was named Mexico’s No. 1 aspirational destination.

Ongoing investments in luxury hotel infrastructure are expected to further elevate the region’s capacity for major events. Upcoming openings include the Park Hyatt Los Cabos (197 rooms, Q4 2025) and the St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira (124 rooms, 2026), which will bolster accommodations for high-demand corporate gatherings.

Keys to Los Cabos’ MICE Success

Accessibility: More than 600 weekly direct flights connect Los Cabos to global destinations, including 330 flights from 32 U.S. cities.

Engagement & Extended Stays: In 2024, the destination hosted 283,848 attendees across 8,244 meetings and 5,795 incentive programs, with an average stay of 6.7 nights, longer than the average leisure visit.

Unique Experiences: A combination of luxury amenities and community-based tourism fosters authentic, memorable events that encourage team building.

Tangible Returns: Ninety-two percent of events promoted best practices, 89% increased the destination’s appeal for future meetings, and 88% of participants plan to return as tourists.

Economic & Social Impact: The MICE sector represented 10.7% of the state’s tourism activity and generated significant benefits for local service industries.

Throughout 2025, Los Cabos has hosted major gatherings, including the Luxury Edition of the World Meetings and Forums (WMF), further cementing its reputation for high-level corporate and incentive events.

At IMEX Americas, the Los Cabos booth provided visitors with a taste of the destination’s culture and sophistication, featuring a local DJ, mixologists crafting Baja-inspired cocktails, and presentations highlighting the authenticity and allure that define Los Cabos.