Air Connections Boost Tourism in BCS Ahead of Holiday Season

Baja California Sur is set to surpass last year’s tourism occupancy rates, fueled by an increase in flights and a steady stream of visitors. Expanded air connections to and from Los Cabos are expected to boost arrivals as the state prepares for a busy close to the 2025 calendar year.

Airlines have already confirmed their flight schedules for the final quarter, ensuring enough seats to meet holiday demand and positioning the state to exceed 2024 occupancy levels.

Undersecretary of Tourism Fernando Ojeda reported that passenger arrivals remain strong. “We’re very pleased. Expectations are high that the end of the year will see higher occupancy than last year. We closed August with more visitors than in 2024, and those are very positive trends for this year’s end,” he said.

Unlike other destinations in Mexico, BCS’s peak tourism season is in winter. The Bisbee’s Black & Blue fishing tournament in Los Cabos traditionally marks the start of that period. This year’s summer occupancy reached nearly 70 percent, a sign that the so-called “low season” is fading.

Ojeda also called on tourists and residents to protect the state’s natural and cultural heritage.

“If you take care of our heritage, you ensure that more people enjoy it and that we, too, pass it on to future generations. Serving visitors with kindness and a smile always does more good than harm,” he added.

With additional flights, rising hotel occupancy, and a world-class events calendar, Baja California Sur is on course to close out 2025 as one of the most sought-after destinations for both domestic and international travelers.