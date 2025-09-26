Club Campestre Launches October Golf Clinics for Young Men

Golf remains one of the most popular attractions for visitors to Los Cabos, home to more than 18 exclusive courses that dominate the sport’s scene in Latin America. Yet, despite its prominence, relatively few locals play the game. Many residents, however, frequent the San José Country Club to hit balls and enjoy live music on Thursday and Friday nights.

The Cabo Golf Club, known for hosting tournaments and lessons, is now working to bring golf closer to the local community. One of its key goals is to introduce the sport to students within the city.

Rigoberto Rodríguez, a golf professional at Club Campestre San José, explained: “We want to teach the sport and, for example, form a group of students at the end of the month who want to learn a little about golf. In Los Cabos, not everyone has access to a golf course, either for financial reasons or because they lack the opportunity. We want to give them that chance.”

Last month, the club organized free clinics for women, drawing overwhelming interest. Nearly 150 women signed up, though only 90 could participate due to space limitations. The clinics ran from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., split into two groups of 45.

Encouraged by that response, the club will now host similar free clinics for young men in October, also divided into two sessions.

For more information, contact the Cabo Golf Club at (624) 115-2624.