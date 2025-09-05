Lorena Bows Out Without Touching Baja – But Don’t Put Away the Umbrella Yet

Tropical Storm Lorena is calling it a day. After stirring up some nerves earlier this week, the system has begun to weaken and shift west into the Pacific, sparing Baja California Sur a direct hit.

But don’t break out the beach chairs just yet—rain is still in the forecast.

According to the latest update, Lorena is located 255 km west of Cabo San Lázaro and 265 km south-southwest of Punta Abreojos, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and gusts up to 100 km/h. The good news? Those winds are gradually losing strength, and the tropical storm wind warning has officially been lifted.

What to Expect

Intermittent rain across all of Baja California Sur , not constant, but definitely enough to keep your flip-flops soggy.

, not constant, but definitely enough to keep your flip-flops soggy. Heavy downpours in isolated areas could drop between 150 to 250 mm of rain .

in isolated areas could drop between . The usual suspects: flooding, mudslides, waterlogged roads , and rising levels in rivers and streams.

, and rising levels in rivers and streams. Rough seas are expected along the coast, so if you were thinking about paddleboarding… maybe just don’t.

A reconnaissance aircraft from the Air Force Reserve flew right into Lorena’s center (someone give those pilots a medal) and confirmed what we all wanted to hear: she’s weakening.

Forecast models show Lorena will continue to lose steam over the next 48 hours, eventually degenerating into a low-pressure remnant west of the Baja Peninsula by Friday.

So what now?

Stay informed, don’t take unnecessary risks, and maybe enjoy a cup of coffee and a pastry indoors—that’s what we’re doing.

☕🥐 Because nothing goes better with a weather alert than a croissant and a strong brew.