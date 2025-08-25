Todos Santos Residents Urge Halt to Dune Construction

Environmental and municipal authorities are being urged to stop real estate development on the dunes of Todos Santos, particularly in the San Sebastián area.

Legislator Karina Olivas Parra presented a motion calling on Profepa, Semarnat, and municipal officials to enforce environmental laws and review permits. She said the proposal amplifies complaints from residents and environmental groups who have documented illegal construction and demanded criminal charges against violators.

“There are already more than seven complaints filed with Profepa, yet construction continues, despite the dunes being a protected ecosystem,” Olivas said.

The motion calls on Profepa to immediately investigate citizen complaints, inspect the site, and impose sanctions, including possible criminal charges. It also urges Semarnat to apply Article 170 of the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection, which allows for the suspension of projects lacking proper environmental impact studies.

Olivas and local organizations also asked the La Paz City Council to review construction licenses in the area and revoke or suspend those that violate the law or the urban development plan.

“The dunes are a natural defense against hurricanes, as well as sand reservoirs, water filters, and barriers against saltwater intrusion. These functions are fundamental to the region’s ecological balance,” Olivas stressed.

According to the Community of Action and Learning in Territorial Planning, Baja California Sur contains 27.4% of Mexico’s coastal dunes. In Cerritos and Pescadero, 80% of dunes have already been impacted, compared with 8% in TodosSantos.

Experts and residents insist dunes must be integrated into urban planning to prevent further degradation. They accuse Profepa of inaction, which they say has allowed damaging construction to continue.

Olivas, along with environmental groups, called for joint working groups between Semarnat, Profepa, municipalities, and civil associations to develop strategies to protect dunes, flora, and fauna, and to restrict motor vehicles on beaches.