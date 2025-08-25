Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Todos Santos Residents Urge Halt to Dune Construction

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
August 25, 2025

Environmental and municipal authorities are being urged to stop real estate development on the dunes of Todos Santos, particularly in the San Sebastián area.

Legislator Karina Olivas Parra presented a motion calling on Profepa, Semarnat, and municipal officials to enforce environmental laws and review permits. She said the proposal amplifies complaints from residents and environmental groups who have documented illegal construction and demanded criminal charges against violators.

“There are already more than seven complaints filed with Profepa, yet construction continues, despite the dunes being a protected ecosystem,” Olivas said.

The motion calls on Profepa to immediately investigate citizen complaints, inspect the site, and impose sanctions, including possible criminal charges. It also urges Semarnat to apply Article 170 of the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection, which allows for the suspension of projects lacking proper environmental impact studies.

Olivas and local organizations also asked the La Paz City Council to review construction licenses in the area and revoke or suspend those that violate the law or the urban development plan.

“The dunes are a natural defense against hurricanes, as well as sand reservoirs, water filters, and barriers against saltwater intrusion. These functions are fundamental to the region’s ecological balance,” Olivas stressed.

According to the Community of Action and Learning in Territorial Planning, Baja California Sur contains 27.4% of Mexico’s coastal dunes. In Cerritos and Pescadero, 80% of dunes have already been impacted, compared with 8% in TodosSantos.

Experts and residents insist dunes must be integrated into urban planning to prevent further degradation. They accuse Profepa of inaction, which they say has allowed damaging construction to continue.

Olivas, along with environmental groups, called for joint working groups between Semarnat, Profepa, municipalities, and civil associations to develop strategies to protect dunes, flora, and fauna, and to restrict motor vehicles on beaches.

Related posts:

Skills in Action in the Waiters’ Contests at the Mango Fest in Todos Santos 

Agua Amarga Embraces Tourism, Preserves Sharks and Livelihoods

More Relief Ahead for Fonatur Roundabout Traffic Woes

author avatar
Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years. On Cinco de Mayo, 1993, Rodriguez published Aztec of the City, the first Mexican American comic book superhero. The series is currently being developed into an animated film or television series by a production company in Los Angeles, California. In addition to his writing and creative pursuits, Rodriguez achieved great success in athletics. A former California Bay Area Central Coast Section champion, he became the first in CCS history to win both the 1,600 meters (4:16) and the 3,200 meters (9:13) in the same year. He also captured the CCS Cross Country Championship title with a time of 14:46 on the 2.9-mile course, an achievement that ranked him 12th in the nation. Rodriguez went on to graduate from San Jose City College with an A.A. in Business Administration. In 1988, he became the Northern California 10,000-meter champion with a time of 30:57 and placed second in the 5K with a time of 14:52.fernandoR
See Full Bio
Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *