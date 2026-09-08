Transpeninsular Closed Between La Paz and Ciudad Constitución

The Transpeninsular Highway was closed Monday between La Paz and Ciudad Constitución after heavy rains caused arroyos to overflow and flood the roadway. State authorities suspended traffic in both directions to prevent vehicles from being swept away by fast-moving water.

The closure affects the primary route connecting Baja California Sur’s capital with communities to the north. Residents, tourists and commercial drivers face lengthy detours or delays until the water recedes and officials reopen the highway.

Where the Highway Is Blocked

According to the Subsecretaría de Protección Civil, the most critical flooding occurred at kilometer 85, where the current completely blocked both lanes. A second closure was reported at kilometer 122, where water also covered the pavement and made travel impossible.

Rescue crews positioned units along the affected sections to monitor water levels and assist stranded drivers. Authorities warned travelers not to attempt crossing active arroyos, calling the risk to life “imminent.”

What Drivers Should Do

Officials emphasized that attempting to drive through flooded sections can result in vehicles being swept off the road. Travelers are urged to wait for an all-clear from Protección Civil before resuming their trips. Crews will remain on-site until the water recedes and the highway is deemed safe.

The closure is the latest in a series of Transpeninsular traffic disruptions caused by seasonal weather and ongoing road maintenance across the state. No timeline has been given for reopening the affected sections, though conditions are expected to improve as rainfall tapers off.

Drivers planning trips north from La Paz should check with local authorities before departing and allow extra time for possible detours or delays.