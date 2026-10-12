Todos Santos Recycling Drop-Off Returns Oct. 17

Todos Santos residents will have another chance to clear out batteries, old electronics and used cooking oil without hauling them to La Paz. The city’s 12th edition of the “Más Que Reciclar” (More Than Recycling) mega collection day runs Saturday, October 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Los Pinos park, with a second collection point on Heroico Colegio Militar street between Zaragoza and Degollado.

The event is organized by the municipality of La Paz’s Environment Department, which oversees Todos Santos as one of its outlying delegaciones, or administrative districts. Director Lizette Rizo said the drive is meant to give residents a practical outlet for materials that don’t belong in regular household trash and often pile up between pickups, according to the city’s announcement.

What You Can Drop Off

Organizers are accepting a wide range of materials: paper and cardboard, plastic types 1, 2 and 5, aluminum, used vegetable oil, medium-sized electronics, batteries, light bulbs, car batteries, aerosol cans, cigarette butts, glass, expired medications and organic waste. Residents are encouraged to sort these items at home before arriving, which speeds up drop-off and reduces contamination of recyclable loads.

Rizo noted that these categories require handling different from conventional garbage collection, and the goal is to keep them out of landfills while recovering usable material. The timing lines up with other seasonal changes in the area, as Todos Santos typically sees a rise in visitors heading into the winter season, which tends to generate extra waste from both households and short-term rentals.

Who’s Behind the Effort

The mega collection day brings together a long list of partners beyond the municipal government, including the state environment office, the state water commission (Comisión Estatal del Agua), the federal environment agency SEMARNAT, and Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur (UABCS) through its RESIUABCS recycling program. Local groups such as BIOSEA, La Paz Libre de Colillas (which focuses on cigarette butt collection), Alianza Cero Basura BCS and the Red Sudcaliforniana de Huertos Educativos, a network of educational gardens, are also taking part.

This kind of multi-agency collaboration has become more common as Todos Santos grapples with growth pressures tied to tourism and development, issues the community has debated in discussions over the region’s urban development plan.

What to Know Before You Go

There is no cost to drop off materials, and no appointment is needed. Families from Todos Santos and nearby communities are invited to bring sorted items directly to either collection point during the four-hour window.

For residents who miss this round, the Environment Department has held similar mega collection days roughly every few months, so another opportunity is likely to follow later in the year. In the meantime, items that pile up can usually wait for the next scheduled drive rather than going into regular trash.