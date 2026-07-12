A Historic Tree Cut Down in Santiago Sparks Public Outcry

The removal of a tree considered a historic landmark in Santiago’s public square has sparked criticism from residents and environmental activists after environmental advocate Elizabeth Álvarez Rosas alleged that the tree was cut down “with machete blows” and without following proper procedures.

Álvarez Rosas, a longtime environmental defender, condemned the removal, saying the tree was one of the park’s historic specimens and should have been preserved.

Municipal Justification and Alternative Sites

In response to the controversy, the Santiago Municipal Delegation said the tree was removed to make way for the installation of monumental new letters identifying the community. Officials said the project is intended to strengthen local identity, promote tourism, and foster community pride.

According to the delegation, Public Works personnel evaluated several alternative locations, including the town’s lookout point, the church grounds, and the fountain at the Casa del Pueblo (Community Center). Officials said those sites did not meet the project’s requirements for space, safety, visibility, and functionality, while some properties were not under municipal jurisdiction.

Municipal authorities maintained that the public square was the only viable location for the installation. They also announced plans to plant two new trees, one on each side of the monument, as a compensatory measure intended to improve the area’s urban landscape.

Community Divided Over Development and Conservation

The tree’s removal has fueled debate within the community, with some residents supporting projects aimed at boosting tourism and modernization, while others argue that historic and natural features should not be sacrificed for ornamental infrastructure.

The Municipal Delegation said it looks to balance development, environmental conservation, and the public interest. However, the controversy continues as residents call for greater transparency, stronger environmental protections, and clear protocols before work is carried out in public spaces with historical and community significance.