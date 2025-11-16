Giant Squid Fishery Keeps BCS at the Top Nationally

Baja California Sur remains the national leader in giant squid fishing, landing up to 250 tons daily, an output valued at roughly $108,000 that provides a vital economic boost for hundreds of families, mainly in Mulegé, according to José Alfredo Bermúdez, head of the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Agricultural Development (SEPADA).

Bermúdez said about 300 boats, each with three fishermen, head out to sea every day and haul in an average of one ton of squid. Including workers at processing plants, the industry generates roughly 1,000 direct jobs.

The catch is shipped to communities such as Puerto San Carlos, Bahía Tortugas, Bahía Asunción, La Bocana, Guerrero Negro, and Ensenada, where it is processed and frozen for export, supporting a broad production chain. Favorable sea temperatures since February have helped make this season especially productive, benefiting families who rely on the fishery, Bermúdez added.

He noted that the state has held meetings with fishermen and producers to share information about the social and economic impact of the industry, along with global market trends and pricing, to help guide their decisions on harvesting the mollusk.

Bermúdez reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to continue promoting productive initiatives and improving infrastructure to increase the value of local fish production and enhance living conditions for coastal communities.