“Night of the Stars” Shines with Inclusion in La Paz

For the first time in 16 years, the nationwide “Night of the Stars” astronomy festival will feature an inclusive approach, and La Paz will be the first city to host it. The event takes place August 29, 2025.

About 20 civil society and scientific outreach organizations met at the Teatro de la Ciudad Convention Center to coordinate preparations and outline initial actions.

“Reasonable adjustments will be made so that people with disabilities can enjoy this astronomy experience on equal terms,” said municipal authorities.

A second planning session will include an awareness and inclusive-language workshop for participating speakers.

Municipal Director of Inclusion Fabricio Arranaut welcomed the involvement of local groups and pledged to hold awareness talks before the festival. He emphasized that La Paz is positioning itself as a national leader in promoting inclusion within scientific outreach.

The initiative is part of a project by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and aims to open the wonders of astronomy to the entire population.