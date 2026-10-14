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Zuma Opens in Los Cabos This November

Oliver QuinterobyOliver Quintero
October 14, 2026
Zuma Opens in Los Cabos This November Zuma Opens in Los Cabos This November

Zuma, the contemporary Japanese restaurant brand with locations from London to Dubai to Miami, is bringing its first Mexico outpost to Los Cabos. Zuma Cabo opens November 5 at Cabo Del Sol in Cabo San Lucas, inside Anima Village, a newer dining and retail enclave built around high-end boutiques and ocean views near the Four Seasons Hotel in Cabo Del Sol.

Gringo Gazette was invited to preview Zuma Cabo’s menu ahead of the opening, at a tasting held at the recently launched Zuma San Diego. The food lived up to the brand’s reputation. Every plate showed an obvious attention to detail, and the quality of the ingredients, particularly the seafood, was the kind you don’t come across often, even in a destination as spoiled for fresh fish as Los Cabos.

What’s Opening and Where

Zuma Cabo will occupy a large indoor-outdoor footprint at Anima Village, with open-air terraces, a bar, and a dedicated event space that can hold up to 400 guests standing or 200 seated. The layout is designed to shift from a relaxed sunset drink at the bar into a livelier dinner scene later in the evening, framed by both mountain and ocean views. The restaurant sits near other recent additions to the area, part of a broader wave of upscale dining moving into the Cabo Del Sol corridor.

We Tried the Dishes Made Just for Cabo

At the San Diego tasting, chefs walked guests through several of the dishes created specifically for the Baja location rather than imported from Zuma’s standard global menu. A Lobster Shimofuri came with shiso chili dashi and crispy ginger, balancing heat and brightness without overwhelming the lobster itself. A Crispy Nori Grouper arrived with a tomato jalapeño relish and wasabi mayo, a clear nod to Baja flavors layered onto Zuma’s izakaya style. Dessert, a Robata Corn and Milk Caramel Flan finished with husk chantilly and mochi, closed the meal on a note that felt distinctly Mexican despite the Japanese technique behind it.

  • Close-up of an orange cocktail with ice in a glass on a wooden bar, background blurred.
  • Close-up of a white bowl filled with fresh green beans on a wooden table, with a shallow depth of field and blurred background.
  • Menu resting on a white plate, featuring'ZUMA CABO—THE PREVIEW' at top and small dish text visible beneath.
  • Seafood platter on ice with a lobster tail, a bright green herb sauce, and foil-wrapped items nearby on a ceramic tray
  • Salt-rimmed cocktail with lime wheel on a wooden table, blurred restaurant background.
  • Assorted fried appetizers on a long platter with lime wedges and dipping sauces on a dark table.
  • Thinly sliced beef with orange sauce on a rectangular plate, garnished with greens; chopsticks lift a bite from the dish while diners in dim lighting are in the background.
  • Assorted sushi and sashimi on ice, arranged on wooden and ceramic platters with wasabi and greens for garnish.
  • Close-up of assorted nigiri sushi on a bamboo mat, with fish slices and garnishes like wasabi and herbs.
  • Sesame-crusted beef cubes on a plate with a glossy sauce and a green onion garnish.
  • Two pink cocktails with salted rims on a bar counter, close-up in warm lighting.
  • Skewered grilled scallops topped with chopped herbs and sesame seeds on a dark stone plate
  • Seared scallop on toasted bread, topped with shredded vegetables and herbs, surrounded by creamy sauce and a wooden table setting.
  • Close-up of juicy beef topped with truffle shavings on a wooden board, with dipping sauces in the foreground.
  • Close-up of caramel custard topped with chopped nuts in a white ceramic bowl, with a green plant on the right.
  • A close-up of a multi-item appetizer platter with pineapple chunks, citrus slices, and decorative signs, served on a wooden board in a dimly lit setting.

A First for Zuma in Mexico

Zuma was founded in London in 2002 by Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney and has since expanded into luxury markets including Hong Kong, Istanbul, Rome, Madrid, and most recently Vail and San Diego. Cabo marks the brand’s first location in Mexico and its next step in a growing North American presence.

“Opening our first Zuma in Mexico marks an exciting milestone for us, particularly as we continue to introduce the brand to new destinations and audiences,” said Sven Koch, chief executive officer of Azumi Restaurant Group, which operates Zuma. “Cabo offers an incredible setting for us to build on that philosophy, embracing the destination’s energetic lifestyle and striking natural landscape, while delivering the dining experience that has become synonymous with Zuma worldwide.”

Design Blends Japanese Wabi-Sabi With Baja Craftsmanship

Zuma’s in-house design team describes the Cabo project as the brand’s first expression of “barefoot luxury,” pairing the Japanese aesthetic of wabi-sabi with Mexico’s tradition of hecho a mano, or handmade craft. The space uses locally sourced tropical teak and Parota wood, hand-carved mango wood totems, ceramic pillars by artist Maria Pizarro, and a four-meter tree trunk built into the DJ counter. Native Baja flora, including Torote trees, runs through the landscaping alongside Zuma’s signature paper lanterns.

Reservations and What’s Next

Zuma Cabo opens to the public on November 5. Those hoping to snag an early table can book directly through Zuma’s reservation page, and more details on the menu and event space are posted on the official Zuma Cabo site. With a 400-person event capacity and a location inside one of the area’s higher-end developments, Zuma is likely to become a fixture for both destination dinners and private events in Cabo San Lucas going forward.

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Oliver Quintero
Oliver is part of the Gringo Gazette South team, where he helps keep the stories of Baja’s people, beaches, and everyday adventures flowing on your screen. When he’s not chasing local news or community updates, you’ll probably find him exploring a new taco stand or fixing something that wasn’t broken in the first place.
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