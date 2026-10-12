Tourist Injured in 40-Foot Fall at Sol de Mayo

A foreign tourist was hospitalized Saturday after falling approximately 40 feet (12 meters) from a cliff at Rancho Ecológico Sol de Mayo, a well-known waterfall and hiking spot in the delegación of Santiago, about an hour north of San José del Cabo.

The San José del Cabo Fire Department confirmed the fall happened the afternoon of October 10 in a rugged, hard-to-reach section of the ranch. Firefighters from Station 4 in Santiago responded in unit M-30 after receiving a report of a person who had fallen in the area.

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What Happened

Crews arrived to find a foreign woman with injuries to multiple parts of her body, according to the fire department, cited by BCS Noticias. Because she had fallen into a zone of difficult access, rescuers had to carry out a technical operation involving a stretcher and rope work up and down the rocky terrain before she could be moved.

A prehospital unit from Saint Luke’s then transported her for medical care. Personnel from Seguridad Pública (public security) and Protección Civil (civil protection) also assisted during the emergency, the fire department said.

As of this writing, authorities have not released the woman’s identity, nationality or the severity of her injuries. No further details on how the fall occurred have been made public either, according to Metropoli MX.

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Why It Matters for Visitors

Sol de Mayo is one of Baja California Sur’s better-known natural attractions, drawing hikers and day-trippers for its waterfall, natural pools and canyon views. But like much of the East Cape backcountry, the trails around it are informal: there are no guardrails, warning signs or marked boundaries near the cliff edges that overlook the falls.

Rescue operations in this kind of terrain are not quick. Getting a stretcher down a rocky canyon slope, as crews did here, can take significant time and coordination between fire, public security and civil protection teams. That delay matters for anyone exploring similar sites around Santiago or elsewhere in the Sierra de la Laguna foothills.

What to Know Before You Go

There is no official entry fee booth or staffed safety checkpoint at many of the region’s natural swimming holes, so visitors are largely responsible for judging their own footing near wet rock and cliff edges. Sturdy footwear, staying on worn paths rather than cutting toward viewpoints, and avoiding the area after rain — when rocks are slicker — are the basic precautions locals recommend.

Cell signal is also unreliable in much of the canyon area around Santiago, which can slow down reporting an accident. Travelers heading to Sol de Mayo or similar spots may want to go with a guide familiar with the terrain, note the nearest town before setting out, and let someone know their general plans for the day.

No further updates on the injured woman’s condition had been released by the fire department or hospital at the time of publication.