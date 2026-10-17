Pizza Beats Tacos in Mexico’s New Delivery Survey

If you think tacos rule Mexican dinner tables, the data from the country’s largest food delivery app says otherwise. Pizza is now the most-ordered dish nationwide, topping the list in 24 of Mexico’s 32 states, according to a new industry report from DiDi Food.

The study, called “Así Sabe México” (“This Is What Mexico Tastes Like”), was produced with the Mexican research firm Trendo and is being described as the company’s first deep look at national food-ordering trends. Tacos still make the podium, but they rank behind pizza, Mexican comfort food, burgers, and chicken wings when it comes to app orders.

Younger Diners Are Driving a Shift Toward Asian Flavors

The most striking numbers in the report involve generational taste. Among Generation Z users, Chinese food accounts for 43% of their interest in cuisine categories, according to the study. Sushi orders alone topped 5.5 million nationwide in 2025.

Older generations lean elsewhere. Millennials show the strongest pull toward Italian food, at 40% of their digital interest, while Generation X users favor Spanish cuisine, representing 31% of their activity on the platform, the report found.

For anyone who orders delivery while staying in Los Cabos or La Paz, the split is a useful reminder that the apps residents and visitors already use — DiDi Food among them — are increasingly built around predicting exactly which cuisine will show up on a customer’s screen first, based on age and habits rather than geography alone.

Comfort Food Still Defines the Mexican Palate

Despite the appetite for sushi and pizza, the report also measured something harder to quantify: indulgence. Mexico scored 97 out of 100 on that metric, a reflection of the country’s culture of antojitos — the small, craveable snacks and treats that function as comfort food.

Patricia Delgadillo, DiDi Mexico’s communications director, said the numbers reflect a collective effort rather than a corporate one. “The story we’re telling here isn’t one we’re writing alone, but together with millions of people and thousands of businesses,” she said. She added that the company views its technology as an extension of the country’s culinary traditions, connecting local businesses with new growth opportunities and connecting users with the taste of home.

Small Businesses Make Up Most of the Platform

DiDi Food says it now works with more than 65,000 active restaurants across Mexico, which together completed roughly 130 million orders in 2025. More than 65% of those businesses are small or family-run operations, according to the company.

The scale of change becomes clearer with a historical comparison: Mexico City had about 15,000 food establishments in 1950. Today, 22,000 restaurants in the capital alone are listed on the DiDi Food app, illustrating how much of the country’s restaurant growth is now tied directly to delivery platforms rather than foot traffic.

For travelers and residents in Baja California Sur who rely on delivery apps during the high season, the takeaway is less about tacos losing ground and more about how quickly ordering habits are shifting by generation. Expect that mix of pizza, sushi, and local comfort food to keep showing up in app recommendations as more small restaurants join delivery platforms across the region.