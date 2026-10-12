La Paz Cemeteries Get Ready for Day of the Dead

La Paz’s municipal cemeteries are getting a deep clean before Día de Muertos, the early-November holiday when families gather at gravesites to remember loved ones. Close to 100 temporary workers are trimming overgrowth, clearing weeds and tidying walkways across the city’s cemeteries, according to the Municipality of La Paz.

The work is being coordinated by the city’s Dirección General de Servicios Públicos Municipales, the municipal department responsible for public services such as parks, cleaning and cemetery upkeep. Director General Carlos Núñez Geraldo said crews started this month at Panteón Los San Juanes, one of the city’s main cemeteries, with teams working inside the grounds as well as along entrances, exits and surrounding access roads.

Photo courtesy of Ayuntamiento de La Paz

Why the Cemeteries Need a Deep Clean

Work crews at Los San Juanes are expected to stay on site for more than 20 days, with intensive shifts running Thursday through Saturday. Once the trimming and weeding is done, a second team will bring in heavy machinery to haul away the cut brush and plant debris.

Núñez Geraldo said the maintenance push is meant to have the grounds ready for the surge of visitors who typically arrive during Día de Muertos, when families bring flowers, candles and food offerings to decorate the graves of relatives. The holiday, observed primarily on November 1 and 2, blends pre-Hispanic traditions with Catholic All Souls’ Day and is one of the most widely observed cultural dates in Mexico.

What Happens Next

Once crews finish at Los San Juanes, they’ll move on to Panteón Jardines del Recuerdo, followed by Perlas del Paraíso, working through the city’s cemeteries one at a time before the holiday. The staggered schedule means some cemeteries will look noticeably tidier than others in the coming weeks, simply depending on where the crews are in the rotation.

City officials are asking drivers and pedestrians to use caution near any cemetery currently undergoing work, since crews, vehicles and heavy equipment will be moving in and out of the area. Anyone planning an early visit to tidy a family plot ahead of the holiday rush may want to check which cemetery is mid-cleanup before heading over.

The cemetery prep comes alongside other seasonal updates from the Municipality of La Paz, as the city gears up for a busy stretch of Día de Muertos events. Those looking for festival-style celebrations rather than cemetery visits can also check details on the Day of the Dead festival entries recently opened across Baja California Sur.

For visitors unfamiliar with the custom, cemetery visits during Día de Muertos tend to be respectful, family-oriented gatherings rather than somber affairs — many plots are decorated with marigolds, candles and a loved one’s favorite food or drink. Tourists are welcome to observe from a respectful distance, though cemeteries are not typically treated as photo opportunities during active family visits.