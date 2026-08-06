Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore Delivers Record Catches and Million-Dollar Prizes

The 2026 Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore fishing tournament wrapped up in Buena Vista this week with impressive catches and more than 28 million pesos in prize money, cementing the event’s reputation as one of Baja’s premier offshore competitions.

The tournament’s standout moment came when anglers landed a 306-kilogram (674-pound) marlin, marking one of the largest catches of this year’s event. The fish became the centerpiece of a competition that drew teams from across North America to the East Cape’s rich fishing grounds.

Organizers said the tournament exceeded expectations both in terms of participation and the quality of catches. The combined prize pool, equivalent to roughly $1.5 million USD at current exchange rates, reflects the high-stakes nature of Bisbee’s events, which have become synonymous with serious sport fishing in Baja California Sur.

Why the East Cape Matters for Sport Fishing

The East Cape region, which stretches from Los Barriles to Cabo Pulmo, has long been recognized as one of the world’s top billfish destinations. The area’s unique combination of deep water close to shore, nutrient-rich currents, and year-round fishing opportunities makes it ideal for tournaments like Bisbee’s Offshore.

For the local economy, events like this represent significant income. Participating teams book hotels, hire local captains and crews, purchase supplies, and often extend their stays to explore the region. Tournament weeks typically bring thousands of visitors to communities that otherwise see quieter tourism traffic compared to Los Cabos.

The Bisbee family has been organizing fishing tournaments in Baja since 1981, and the East Cape Offshore has become one of several annual events the organization runs. The tournaments are known for their strict rules, substantial entry fees, and even larger jackpots, attracting professional and serious recreational anglers alike.

Growing Expectations for Future Events

According to organizers, the success of this year’s tournament has raised expectations for future editions. Interest in Bisbee’s events continues to grow as sport fishing gains popularity and as anglers seek trophy catches in waters that consistently produce large marlin, dorado, tuna, and wahoo.

The Bisbee’s tournament series also includes the Black & Blue Marlin Tournament in Los Cabos, historically one of the richest fishing competitions in the world. The East Cape event offers a slightly different experience, with its focus on the region’s less developed coastline and its reputation for producing trophy-sized fish in more remote settings.

For residents and businesses in communities like Buena Vista, Los Barriles, and La Ribera, the tournament season represents an important economic driver. Local fishing guides, tackle shops, restaurants, and hotels all benefit from the influx of participants and spectators during these events.

What This Means for Baja’s Fishing Tourism

The continued success of tournaments like Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore reinforces Baja California Sur’s position as a premier fishing destination. While Los Cabos often dominates the headlines, the East Cape offers anglers a quieter, more authentic Baja experience without sacrificing world-class fishing.

For visitors interested in sport fishing, tournament weeks provide opportunities to see top-level competition and connect with guides and captains who know the local waters. Even outside of tournament season, the East Cape remains one of the most productive fishing regions in the hemisphere, with peak marlin season typically running from June through November.

As the 2026 tournament season continues, anglers and organizers are already looking ahead to next year’s events. With catches like this year’s 674-pound marlin, the bar has been set high for future competitions in one of Baja’s most productive fishing zones.