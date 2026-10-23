BCS Congress Weighs Women-Only Bus Routes

The Baja California Sur State Congress has asked the municipal governments of La Paz and Los Cabos to look into creating a public transit route reserved exclusively for women. The request, known as an exhorto, is a formal legislative recommendation rather than a binding order, so no new route exists yet. For now, it’s a call to study the idea.

The measure, approved on Oct. 22, targets the Tiburón Urbano bus system that serves La Paz, along with urban transit lines in Los Cabos. Lawmakers directed the exhorto to La Paz Mayor Milena Quiroga Romero and Los Cabos Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez, asking both administrations to evaluate whether a women-only route is feasible as part of a broader mobility policy.

Why Lawmakers Are Pushing the Idea

Deputy Alondra Torres García of the Labor Party (PT) introduced the proposal, pointing to harassment women and girls face while using public transportation, according to local reporting on the session. She argued that women need safer travel conditions to avoid exposure to that kind of behavior on buses.

Torres García also cited research showing that women’s travel patterns differ from men’s. Men generally have greater access to private vehicles and driver’s licenses, while women’s commutes more often reflect lower average incomes combined with household responsibilities, she said. Those differences, she argued, make a gender-focused mobility strategy both necessary and timely.

Support for Subsidies and a Transport Law Overhaul

Deputy Omar Torres Orozco backed the proposal during the floor debate, framing it as a step toward transit that is both safe and free of harassment for women across Baja California Sur. He said any new service also needs to be financially sustainable, and proposed pairing the idea with state subsidies and a reform of the state Transport Law to help fund it long-term.

That financial question is likely to shape whatever comes next. Running a parallel, women-only route alongside existing lines would mean additional buses, drivers and oversight, costs that would ultimately need to come from somewhere, whether fares, state funds or a mix of both.

What Happens Next

Because this is an exhorto rather than a mandate, the La Paz and Los Cabos municipal governments are not required to act on it, but they are expected to respond to the Congress with their findings on feasibility. Los Cabos has recently expanded its own bus network, including the Ruta del Desierto line with new inclusive buses, so any women-only route there would likely build on that existing infrastructure rather than start from scratch.

No timeline has been set for either municipality to report back. Riders who want updates on route changes or new services should watch for announcements directly from the La Paz and Los Cabos municipal transit offices, since any rollout would likely be phased rather than immediate.