Mexico Leads Tourism Growth in North America, WTTC Says

Mexico is leading tourism growth in North America, attracting more international visitors and higher visitor spending than the United States and Canada, according to a new report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Data from the WTTC’s 2026 Economic Impact Report, produced in partnership with Chase Travel, shows that Mexico’s tourism sector GDP grew 1.8% last year, outperforming the United States, where growth reached 0.9%, and Canada, which recorded a 1.2% increase.

Mexico also led the region in international visitor spending, which rose 3.5% in 2025. By comparison, spending by international travelers declined 4.5% in the United States and 3.5% in Canada.

International arrivals to Mexico increased 6.1% last year, while Canada posted a 5.5% decline, and the United States recorded a 0.6% decrease.

Mexico’s Tourism Strength and Future Outlook

The WTTC said Mexico must continue improving connectivity, tourism infrastructure and the overall visitor experience to strengthen its position as the region’s leading tourism market.

“The North American travel and tourism sector is demonstrating resilience and strong long-term growth potential, driven by robust domestic demand and sustained investment across the region,” said Gloria Guevara, president and CEO of the WTTC.

Guevara said Mexico’s performance in 2025 “clearly reflects the strength of its tourism industry and its growing global competitiveness.”

Global Tourism Growth and Regional Opportunities

The WTTC projects the tourism sector will contribute $12 trillion to the global economy in 2026, representing 9.9% of global GDP, and support 376 million jobs worldwide.

Over the next decade, the organization forecasts global tourism GDP will grow at an annual rate of 3.6%, 1.5 times faster than the broader economy.

“North America’s tourism sector benefits from strong domestic demand and less exposure to geopolitical disruptions stemming from conflicts in the Middle East, as the region is less dependent on affected transit routes and markets than other parts of the world,” the WTTC said.

The organization added that continued investment in aviation, tourism infrastructure, digital innovation and streamlined entry procedures will be critical to maintaining global competitiveness and sustaining long-term growth.

According to the report, the travel and tourism sector is expected to support 30.9 million jobs across North America by 2026, accounting for 12.7% of total regional employment.