Los Cabos Expands UK and European Market Reach at World Travel Market in London

Los Cabos strengthened its status as a world-class destination during the 2025 World Travel Market (WTM) in London, one of the tourism industry’s most influential events. Led by Rodrigo Esponda, CEO of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA), the delegation conducted more than 40 business meetings and interviews with international media focused on luxury, wellness, and adventure travel. They also met with agencies and strategic partners interested in developing new tourism products for the region.

“WTM London is an exceptional platform to build relationships and open new opportunities with key players in one of our most important long-range markets,” Esponda said. “Our participation reflects the consistency of FITURCA’s strategic work in high-potential markets such as the United Kingdom, where travelers value authenticity, sustainability, and top-tier service. This market also drives growth in the broader European segment, now more easily connected through Frankfurt thanks to Condor Airlines’ direct flight.”

Esponda also joined the “Climate Adaptation” panel at the ICF Tourism Visionaries Circle, organized with the Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council. Sharing Los Cabos’ sustainable tourism strategy, he spoke alongside global tourism leaders including Alessandra Priante, president of the Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT); Adam Oubuih, CEO of Atout France; and Oddný Arnarsdóttir, director of Visit Iceland. The discussion addressed the industry’s response to climate change and highlighted Los Cabos’ efforts to protect its natural resources and promote cross-sector collaboration, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in responsible tourism.

According to the Los Cabos Tourism Observatory, arrivals from the United Kingdom are expected to rise through 2025, driven by improved European connectivity and high visitor satisfaction. British travelers typically stay longer, an average of 10.5 days, spend over $33,500 per trip, and prefer accommodations in four- and five-star hotels.

Overall, European arrivals increased by 11.3 percent in 2025, with more than 5,300 British visitors recorded in the first half of the year. These results underscore FITURCA’s ongoing work to diversify tourism markets and strengthen air connections from Europe.

During the event, Los Cabos held meetings with new agencies exploring tourism products in the luxury, wellness, and adventure segments. These partnerships aim to boost the destination’s presence across Europe through joint promotional campaigns and travel agent training programs; initiatives designed to deepen industry knowledge and generate new business opportunities.

“WTM is more than a showcase; it’s a space for collaboration,” Esponda said. “Each meeting demonstrates how the joint efforts of FITURCA, the hotel sector, and our international partners continue to elevate Los Cabos’ global standing.”