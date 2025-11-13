Los Cabos Wins Six Honors at the 2025 Travvy Awards

Los Cabos reaffirmed its status as one of Mexico’s leading international tourist destinations after taking home six awards at the 2025 Travvy Awards, presented by Northstar Travel Group and Travel Pulse in Miami.

Often called the “Oscars of Tourism,” the Travvy Awards honor destinations, hotels, airlines, agencies, and companies that excel in innovation, service, and commitment to best practices in global travel. Winners are chosen through a combination of public voting and expert evaluation, offering a dual seal of approval for quality and traveler preference.

This year, Los Cabos earned four Gold Awards for Best Culinary Destination, Best Wedding Destination, Best Tourist Destination, and Best Tourist Office, all at the national level. The destination also received two Silver Awards: Best Honeymoon Destination in Mexico and Best Travel Agent Academy Program (Los Cabos Specialist).

The Gold Awards recognize top achievers that deliver exceptional, sustainable travel experiences, while the Silver Awards honor finalists who demonstrate outstanding performance and a strong commitment to responsible, high-quality tourism.

These accolades reinforce Los Cabos’ reputation as a world-class destination celebrated for its cuisine, wedding and honeymoon infrastructure, and dedication to sustainability and personalized service.

The destination’s continued success underscores its ability to connect with international markets and maintain strong engagement with the global travel industry.