Los Cabos Earns International Recognition as a Bird City

Los Cabos has become the second Mexican city to receive international certification as a Bird City, highlighting its efforts to protect birds and their habitats while promoting sustainable tourism. The recognition honors communities that take concrete steps to combat habitat loss, mitigate threats, and engage residents in bird conservation through education and outreach. Los Cabos was evaluated on four key pillars: habitat protection, threat mitigation, education and social engagement, and sustainability, covering 22 components in total.

“This certification strengthens Los Cabos’ long-standing commitment to conserving its biocultural heritage while promoting tourism that benefits both the environment and local communities,” said Rodrigo Esponda, general director of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA).

To build on this achievement, FITURCA and the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS) have launched the Baja California Sur Birdwatching Guide. The guide spotlights bird species found in the Sierra La Laguna Biosphere Reserve and includes an observation trail developed with local communities. It also features digital signage, promotional items, and quick-reference materials for visitors.

caboBirds2

“With this guide, we aim to integrate birdwatching into community tourism, generating economic and social benefits for rural areas while safeguarding our biological and cultural heritage,” Esponda said. He noted that birdwatching is now a cornerstone of FITURCA’s sustainable tourism strategy. Last year, the organization introduced the Los Cabos Rural Guide, which showcases the services of more than 60 local guides from 20 communities across the state.

Research by UABCS has documented more than 340 bird species in Los Cabos, part of the roughly 1,100 to 1,200 species recorded nationwide. These species not only maintain ecological balance but also represent cultural heritage and attract eco-conscious travelers.

“Los Cabos is a prime location for birdwatching because of its geography and extensive protected areas,” said Emer García, head of research and outreach at UABCS Los Cabos and president of the organizing committee for the International Bird Festival. He pointed to the Sierra de la Laguna Biosphere Reserve and the San José del Cabo Estuary as critical conservation sites, while Cabo Pulmo provides opportunities to observe pelagic seabirds that may spend years at sea without landing.

“Six years ago, we partnered with FITURCA to envision this project. Today, the festival and conservation programs are a reality,” García added.

To celebrate the Bird City certification, several organizations, including UABCS, FITURCA, the Los Cabos Hotel Association, and the local government will host the First International Bird Festival from September 25 to 27, 2025. The free event will feature lectures, cultural activities, birdwatching excursions, and the official presentation of Los Cabos’ Bird City designation. It will also mark the unveiling of the new guide and the awards ceremony for the City Nature Challenge Los Cabos 2025.

Through these initiatives, Los Cabos aims to position itself as a leader in conservation tourism, combining environmental stewardship with economic opportunities for local communities.

Source: Info Ágora México