Hotel Occupancy in Los Cabos Tops 70% in June and July

Los Cabos hotels reported strong summer numbers, with occupancy averaging 74% in June and staying above 70% in July, according to Lilzi Orcí, president of the Los Cabos Hotel Association.

Traditionally a slower period, this summer surpassed 2024 figures, continuing a trend of higher-than-expected demand. Orcí noted that occupancy rates could remain up to four points above last year’s forecasts through October, when the high season typically begins.

Visitor arrivals are expected to ease in August and September, partly due to hurricane season weather projections.

Baja California Sur continues to draw travelers with its mix of beaches, desert landscapes, unique wildlife, cultural and culinary offerings, and popular fishing and sports tourism. The state also promotes sustainable tourism through its Magical Towns and local communities.

Looking ahead, new hotels are set to open by late 2025, including properties from Hyatt and Grupo México Grand Hotel.