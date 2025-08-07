Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Los Cabos Airport Eyes Energy Independence with Solar Project

byA.S. Valen
August 7, 2025
#image_title

Los Cabos International Airport may soon become energy self-sufficient as it moves forward with plans to build a large-scale solar farm.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), which operates the airport, has been developing the project for more than a year. The goal is to generate enough electricity on-site to meet the airport’s high energy demands, currently the highest of any infrastructure in Baja California Sur.

“We’ve completed all the paperwork and continue making steady progress,” said Airport Director Francisco Villaseñor. “We hope to finalize the design and permitting stages this year and begin development soon after.”

If completed, the solar farm would be the first of its kind among GAP’s 14 airports in Mexico and the Caribbean.

“This is a major project,” Villaseñor added. “We expect to produce nearly all the energy we consume and eventually disconnect from the Federal Electricity Commission’s grid. That surplus could benefit the local population.”

The project could help ease energy shortages in the region, where residents frequently experience blackouts during the summer.

Related posts:

Casa Peregrino Set to Open in Los Cabos to Support Homeless

La Paz Airport Adds Four Weekly Flights to Los Angeles

Los Cabos Licenses Nearly 700 Beach Vendors

author avatar
A.S. Valen
See Full Bio
byA.S. Valen
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *