Cabo San Lucas Sewer Repairs Run Round the Clock

If you have noticed city crews out at odd hours in a couple of Cabo San Lucas neighborhoods lately, that is not a coincidence. Los Cabos’ municipal water utility, OOMSAPAS (Organismo Operador Municipal del Sistema de Agua Potable, Alcantarillado y Saneamiento, or the municipal agency that runs water supply, sewers and drainage), says it has three crews working morning, evening and overnight shifts to repair sewer collectors damaged by last month’s rains.

The work is concentrated in two areas. In Tierra y Libertad, crews found four blocked points in the sewer system and have already cleared three of them, according to a statement from the municipality of Los Cabos. That has meant clearing more than 220 linear meters of pipe, working through 22 manholes and completing two repairs on sections of pipe damaged by the force of the floodwater.

Chula Vista is a trickier job. The storm runoff there buried manholes along the southern collector line under sand, so crews are still in the locating phase — essentially digging out and confirming where the access points are before they can even begin the actual desazolve, the technical term for clearing blocked or silted pipes. That is a slower process than it sounds, since every buried manhole has to be found before cleanup can start.

What This Means If You Live Nearby

OOMSAPAS says its teams are working around the clock, including weekends and holidays, and that priority is going to homes, schools and health centers in the affected sectors. Translation for residents: if you are in Tierra y Libertad or Chula Vista, you may see work crews, hear equipment, or notice street-level activity at unusual hours. It does not necessarily mean a service interruption, but intermittent odors or temporary low water pressure near active work sites are possible while pipes are cleared and repaired.

This is a different headache than the flooded-road closures that made headlines after the storms. Those were about drivable access; this is about what sits underneath the street. Sewer collectors that get buried in sand or sediment do not fix themselves once the water recedes, and leaving them clogged risks backups into homes or businesses long after the rain has stopped.

The utility has not given a firm completion date, saying only that the work will continue without interruption until every flagged point is resolved. That is consistent with the broader pattern this storm season, which also triggered road patching in San José del Cabo and prompted stepped-up fumigation efforts to deal with standing water left behind.

For now, OOMSAPAS is asking for patience from residents in the two affected colonias while crews finish the less glamorous but more consequential part of storm recovery: getting the sewer system itself back to normal, one manhole at a time.