Cabo San Lucas Grow House Raided, Two Arrested

A house in a quiet corner of Cabo San Lucas was doing double duty as a marijuana grow room and drug-processing lab, according to Baja California Sur’s state attorney general’s office, known as the Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado (PGJE). Investigators raided the property the night of October 12, arresting two people and seizing dozens of plants, growing equipment and ammunition.

The search took place at a home near the intersection of Laguna Blanca and Colima streets, in a residential area of Cabo San Lucas. Officers from the PGJE’s Unit for Investigating Narcotics Sales for Final Consumption — the division that handles small-scale drug dealing, known in Mexico as narcomenudeo — carried out the operation under a judge-authorized search warrant, or cateo.

What Investigators Found

Inside the property, agents located 59 marijuana plants of varying sizes along with quantities of green and dried plant material consistent with narcotics, according to the PGJE. The home had been outfitted for controlled cultivation, with LED grow lights, ultraviolet and infrared lighting systems, irrigation equipment, grow tents and containers holding various liquids.

A separate room appeared to have been set up as a processing and storage area for the substances, officers said. Ammunition of several calibers was also recovered and logged as evidence. The PGJE says lab technicians are still weighing, cataloging and chemically testing the seized material, so the exact type and quantity of drugs involved has not been officially confirmed.

Who Was Arrested

Two people were detained at the scene on suspicion of crimes against health related to drug production, the standard drug-related charge used in these cases under Mexican law. Authorities identified them as Erik Esaú “N,” 39, from the state of Guanajuato, and Shawna Marie “N,” 43, a Canadian national, according to Metropoli MX. Mexican privacy rules typically withhold suspects’ full last names during early stages of a case.

Both were read their rights and handed over to the Ministerio Público, the local prosecutor’s office that decides whether formal charges proceed. Under Mexican law, both remain presumed innocent unless a judge determines otherwise. The property has been secured and remains in police custody while the investigation continues.

Why It Matters for Residents

Naval, army, National Guard and state police units all provided perimeter support during the raid, a level of backup typically reserved for operations the PGJE considers high-risk. The agency says this type of operation reflects its ongoing strategy to target drug production and distribution across Baja California Sur, rather than a one-off case.

For residents, the takeaway is less about any immediate danger and more about visibility: homes in otherwise unremarkable residential blocks can and do get used for cultivation operations, and law enforcement has been actively pursuing leads in Los Cabos neighborhoods. Anyone with information related to suspected narcotics activity can report it to state authorities, who say investigations in this case remain open as forensic results come in.