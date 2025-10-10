Mexico Named Partner Country for FITUR 2026

Mexico will take center stage at the 46th edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid, Spain, from January 21 to 25, 2026.

The country has been named the Official Partner of the prestigious event; Mexico’s Embassy in Spain announced this week. Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez called the designation a “strategic opportunity” to position Mexico as a global tourism powerhouse.

“It allows us to highlight the country’s cultural, natural, and culinary richness, while showcasing new routes and emerging destinations to industry professionals, investors, global media, and travelers,” Rodríguez said.

Mexico’s participation comes amid strong growth in its tourism sector. From January to July 2025, the country earned $21.68 billion in revenue from international visitors, up 6.8 percent compared with the same period in 2024. Arrivals also climbed, with 27.7 million international tourists, a 7.2 percent increase, while total visitors surpassed 55.8 million, marking a 13.5 percent rise.

Accompanied by Mexico’s Ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz, and Economic Development Advisory Council Coordinator Altagracia Gómez, Rodríguez said these figures reflect global confidence in Mexico’s offerings and reinforce its ambition to rank among the world’s top five tourist destinations by 2030.

At FITUR, Mexico will unveil the largest pavilion from the Americas, an interactive space showcasing the country’s 32 states. Visitors will experience regional cultures, “Pueblos Mágicos” (Magical Towns), and a wide-ranging program that includes gastronomic and artisanal exhibitions, cultural performances, business meetings, destination presentations, and panels on sustainability, infrastructure, and community development. Highlights will range from Mexico’s 35 UNESCO World Heritage Sites to iconic celebrations such as Día de Muertos and Carnaval de Veracruz, alongside emerging destinations supported by sustainable tourism initiatives.

Running parallel to FITUR, the Mexican Embassy will host Ventana a México, a cultural showcase designed to strengthen ties with European audiences through exhibitions, culinary tastings, and networking events.

The timing of FITUR 2026 also coincides with Mexico’s role as co-host of the FIFA World Cup, creating a rare alignment of sports and tourism promotion.

“FITUR 2026 will mark the beginning of a global narrative that presents Mexico as a world-class destination,” Rodríguez said. “We will highlight unique segments of our tourism, from community-based and romance tourism to wellness, business, and sports tourism.”

Ambassador Ordaz emphasized the significance of the partnership: “This global platform will enhance commercial, cultural, and cooperative ties, opening the door to greater tourism exchange and strategic investments across the Atlantic.”