Baja California Sur Becomes First Mexican State to Regulate Orca Swimming

In a historic first for Mexico, swimming with orcas is now a regulated activity in Baja California Sur.

The Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) has released a Model Management Plan (PMT) for the conservation and non-extractive use of Orcinus orca, authorizing sightings and controlled swimming in La Ventana, municipality of La Paz.

The regulation comes in response to requests from local communities, researchers, and government officials. It permits swimming with orcas from August 1, 2025, through July 31, 2026, in a marine-terrestrial area spanning more than 110,000 hectares. The zone includes La Ventana, the Cerralvo Channel, and nearby areas such as El Sargento, Agua Amarga, Los Planes, and the Juan Domínguez Cota Ejido.

Authorized access points are limited to Playa Central and Ensenada de Muertos. Only service providers approved by the General Directorate of Wildlife may offer orca swimming tours. Each provider is allowed one vessel, with a daily maximum of 24 vessels in operation.

Tours are limited to four hours per vessel, with a maximum of 30 minutes of in-water interaction when orcas are present. Swimming is restricted to adults in good health and free of alcohol or drugs. Groups may include one guide and up to four swimmers, each equipped with a life jacket or wetsuit, snorkel, mask, and fins.

Swimming is permitted only when orcas are engaged in social or small preyfeeding behavior. Entry is prohibited during resting, hunting, or feeding on large prey. Boats must remain at least 20 meters from orcas and shift engines to neutral if the whales approach within 50 meters.

Drones, sound equipment, selfie sticks, sunscreen, and any physical contact with orcas are banned. Vessels must carry GPS, a first-aid kit, waste containers, and a visible identification banner. Free diving, scuba diving, and the use of motorized devices are prohibited; only surface swimming is allowed.

This plan sets a national precedent for marine wildlife tourism regulation. Orca swimming in La Ventana will now be monitored and enforced by environmental authorities.