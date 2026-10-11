Sabor a Cabo Turns 18 With La Sonora Santanera

Mark the calendar: Saturday, December 5. That’s when Sabor a Cabo celebrates its 18th anniversary at EDEA Timeless Venue in Cabo San Lucas, and this year the night ends with a set from La Sonora Santanera, the veteran cumbia group whose horn-driven hits have soundtracked Mexican dance floors for decades.

The festival runs from 5 p.m. and expects around 3,500 attendees, according to El Sudcaliforniano. Forty-five restaurants and 20 wineries will set up tasting stations across the venue, giving guests a chance to sample the kind of food and wine pairings that have made the event one of Baja California Sur’s best-known culinary gatherings.

Tickets are on sale now at saboracabooficial.com. General admission runs 3,250 pesos (roughly $180 USD), while VIP tickets cost 5,600 pesos (roughly $305 USD). Given organizers’ expectation of around 3,500 attendees, booking early is a good idea.

An Event Built Around a Cause

Sabor a Cabo isn’t just a dinner party with good music. All proceeds go toward the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department and the Mexican Red Cross, the two emergency-response organizations the event was created to support 18 years ago.

Luis Alvarado García, founding partner of Sabor a Cabo, credited the festival’s longevity to its partnership with Canirac Los Cabos, the local chapter of Mexico’s National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry, which represents restaurant owners across the destination. “This event is celebrating its 18th anniversary, and this has been thanks to the alliance with Canirac Los Cabos,” Alvarado told Tribuna de México. “Without a doubt, Sabor a Cabo is not only a gastronomic event, the most important one in Baja California Sur, it’s the only restaurant event with a cause.”

That charitable model puts Sabor a Cabo in the same company as other regional fundraising food festivals, including La Paz’s long-running La Pazión por el Sabor, which has built a similar following by pairing local cuisine with a civic purpose.

New This Year: A Local Producers’ Market

Organizers are also widening the scope of the event beyond plates and pours. For the first time, Sabor a Cabo will include a local producers’ market, developed with the Municipal Directorate of Outreach and Promotion, giving regional vendors direct access to the festival’s crowd.

Festival director Zulma Rodríguez described the 2026 edition as a “gourmet street festival” that blends polish with a more festive, walkable atmosphere. “When we talk about a gourmet street festival, we are talking about a celebration of two worlds, sophistication and festivity,” Rodríguez said, according to El Sudcaliforniano. “In this edition, we not only want our guests to enjoy a dinner, we want them to discover the experience, gastronomy and culture.”

What to Expect From La Sonora Santanera

La Sonora Santanera, formed in the 1950s, remains one of Mexico’s best-known cumbia acts and a reliable crowd-pleaser at events built for dancing rather than sitting still. Their set is scheduled to close out the night after the tasting and wine stations wind down, turning the back half of the evening into more of a concert than a food expo.

Sabor a Cabo joins a busy fall-into-winter calendar of regional food events in Baja California Sur, alongside gatherings like the Mole Fest in San José del Cabo, giving diners several reasons to plan food-focused trips this season.

Planning Ahead

With tickets already on sale and a cap of 3,500 guests, this is the kind of event that tends to move fast once word spreads. General admission at 3,250 pesos and VIP at 5,600 pesos can both be purchased directly through the festival’s official ticket page, and organizers haven’t indicated any plans to raise the cap or add a second date.