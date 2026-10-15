Los Cabos Launches AI Concierge for Meetings Industry

Los Cabos has a new digital tool aimed at the people who book conferences, incentive trips and corporate retreats: an artificial intelligence concierge built specifically for meeting planners. The Los Cabos Tourism Trust, known locally as FITURCA, introduced the platform this week at IMEX America 2026 in Las Vegas, describing it as the first tool of its kind for the meetings industry in Mexico.

The Los Cabos Events Industry Concierge lets planners search in plain, conversational language rather than scrolling through brochures or spreadsheets. An organizer can ask for an oceanfront property that holds 100 attendees, a venue suited to an executive retreat, or activities built around an incentive trip, and the system pulls matching hotels, venues and experiences from information supplied directly by participating properties and tourism partners.

Why FITURCA Built the Tool

“We’re living in a moment when information and the ability to respond quickly are decisive factors for the tourism industry,” said Rodrigo Esponda, FITURCA’s director general. “We know organizers need to quickly determine whether a destination can meet their group’s requirements. Los Cabos Events Industry Concierge offers a more intuitive way to explore our hotels, venues and experiences. It doesn’t replace the knowledge of our local partners — it allows organizers to enter those conversations with greater clarity about what they can actually develop in Los Cabos.”

The launch comes as the meetings and incentive travel segment keeps growing in importance for the destination, which currently ranks fourth among Latin American and Caribbean cities on Cvent’s 2026 list of top meetings destinations. Los Cabos offers more than 19,000 hotel rooms across 95 properties, with roughly 80% of those rooms in five-star hotels. Another 1,200 rooms are expected to come online by 2029, including the Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol, the ultra-luxury Amanvari, and the Grand Hyatt Los Cabos Resort, Golf & Spa, slated to open in December 2026 with more than 21,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The Numbers Behind the Push

Meetings and events are not a small sideline for Los Cabos. In 2025 the destination hosted 8,244 meetings with 283,848 participants, generating 941,500 hotel room-nights and roughly 11.86 billion pesos — close to $640 million USD — in direct spending, according to the Relevancia de la Industria de Reuniones 2025 study cited by FITURCA. The segment supports an estimated 6,900 direct jobs locally, and incentive trips alone accounted for more than 57% of both meetings and participants.

FITURCA brought 40 hotels, destination management companies and tourism partners to IMEX America, the largest delegation the destination has ever sent to the show, and reported 1,200 business meetings over the three-day event. The showing builds on momentum from earlier appearances this year, including stops at IMEX Frankfurt, part of a broader 2026 trade show push to generate new business for Los Cabos.

What It Means for Local Businesses

For hotels, DMCs and transport companies in Los Cabos, the concierge functions as another lead-generation channel, feeding planner inquiries directly to local partners rather than routing business through general search engines or third-party booking sites. Tourism officials frame it as a way to extend the meetings industry’s economic reach beyond the big resorts to smaller vendors and service providers. Whether the tool meaningfully shifts booking volume will likely become clearer over the coming convention season, as more corporate and incentive groups start planning 2027 events.