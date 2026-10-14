Leaving Your Cabo Villa Empty? A Security Checklist

Baja California Sur posted the highest home burglary rate in Mexico in August 2026, according to data from the National Citizen Observatory on Security, Justice and Legality. The state logged 7.45 reported break-ins per 100,000 residents that month, ahead of Aguascalientes, Morelos, Colima and Quintana Roo.

For homeowners who split their year between Baja and somewhere colder, the timing matters. Many properties sit empty for weeks or months at a stretch, often during exactly the kind of extended absence that makes a house an easier target.

Why It Matters: The Numbers Behind the Headline

Reports to the State Attorney General’s Office (PGJE) show 570 home break-in victims across BCS between January and August 2026, up from 558 over the same period in 2025. For the first half of the year, BCS ranked second nationally overall, trailing only Aguascalientes.

Broken down by municipality, La Paz led the state with 55.78 cases per 100,000 residents in the first six months of 2026, followed by Los Cabos at 45.28, Loreto at 44.73, Mulegé at 44.32 and Comondú at 34.01, according to the Observatory’s municipal figures. The numbers don’t suggest a crime wave sweeping through tourist zones — they point to opportunity crimes concentrated in residential areas, including the gated communities and vacation homes popular with seasonal residents.

Line Up a Local Caretaker, Not Just a House Sitter

A property that shows signs of life — lights on timers, a car in the driveway, someone collecting mail — is a much harder target than one that’s visibly shuttered for months. Many property managers in Los Cabos and La Paz offer caretaker packages that include weekly walkthroughs, pool and garden upkeep, and quick response if something looks off.

If your villa has an HOA, check what the association already covers before paying for duplicate services. Our guide to navigating homeownership with an HOA breaks down what to expect from gated-community security staff versus what homeowners still need to arrange themselves.

Alarm Monitoring and Cameras Worth the Monthly Fee

Cellular-based alarm systems and remote-access camera setups have become standard in higher-end developments, largely because they don’t rely on a landline or local internet that can go down during a storm. Look for a provider that offers 24/7 monitoring with a dispatch agreement to private security, since response times from municipal police can vary significantly by neighborhood.

Video doorbells and driveway cameras are inexpensive insurance against the kind of daytime break-ins that make up a large share of reported cases. Even a visible camera housing can be enough to send a casual opportunist elsewhere.

Check Your Insurance Before You Lock Up

Homeowners insurance policies in Mexico often include specific clauses about vacancy — some reduce or void theft coverage if a property sits empty beyond a certain number of consecutive days without a caretaker of record. Ask your broker directly whether your policy requires a monitoring service or in-person checks to keep burglary coverage active, and get any caretaker arrangement in writing in case you need to file a claim.

Join or Start a Neighborhood Watch Group

State authorities have pushed Vecino Vigilante (Vigilant Neighbor), a program that organizes residents by street or section into informal watch committees working alongside municipal security. Several expat-heavy developments in San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas run their own versions through WhatsApp groups, sharing alerts about suspicious vehicles or unfamiliar visitors in real time.

These groups work best when organized before the slow season starts, not after a break-in makes headlines. If your community doesn’t have one, a simple conversation with neighbors and your HOA board can get one running before you head out of town.

Before You Fly North

Pair your security plan with the seasonal maintenance tasks covered in our essential summer maintenance guide, since an unattended AC leak or pool pump failure can be just as costly as a break-in. Confirm your caretaker’s contact information is current, test your alarm’s cellular backup, and leave a spare key with someone you trust rather than under a flowerpot. A little preparation now means one less thing to worry about from a few thousand miles away.