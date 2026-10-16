BCS Unveils Screwworm Prevention Plan for Pets

Baja California Sur has a new game plan for keeping the New World screwworm out of local dogs and cats, and it starts with something every pet owner can do at home: check wounds carefully and don’t wait to call a vet.

The state’s Screwworm Technical Working Group, made up of health authorities, universities and the Baja California Sur College of Veterinary Doctors, presented the strategy this week. According to the state government, the plan focuses on early detection, treatment and reporting of suspected cases in domestic animals before the parasite gets a foothold in the region.

What Is Screwworm and Why Baja Sur Is Paying Attention

The New World screwworm is a fly species whose larvae feed on living tissue rather than dead flesh, which makes even small wounds dangerous if a female fly lays eggs in them. Mexico eradicated the pest decades ago through a long-running sterile-fly program, but recent outbreaks pushing north from Central America have put agricultural and health agencies on alert again. Los Cabos already suspended livestock entry earlier this year as a precaution, and this new strategy extends the concern to household pets.

What Pet Owners Should Check For

Under the plan, veterinarians and pet owners are asked to physically inspect animals for open wounds and look for visible larvae inside them. Officials also want owners watching for wounds that smell bad, won’t heal, or seem worse than they should given their size — all signs that warrant a same-day vet visit rather than a wait-and-see approach.

If a wound does need treatment, the protocol calls for thorough cleaning and disinfection followed by proper veterinary care, not home remedies. Anyone caring for an outdoor or rescue animal should pay particular attention, since untreated cuts and scrapes are exactly the kind of opening the parasite needs.

Where to Report a Suspected Case

Suspected screwworm cases should be reported to Mexico’s National Agri-Food Health, Safety and Quality Service, known by its Spanish acronym SENASICA, which coordinates monitoring and response for pest outbreaks nationwide. Flagging a case early lets veterinary authorities track the animal’s treatment and watch for any spread in the surrounding area.

Why Abandoned Pets Are Part of the Problem

José Alfredo Bermúdez Beltrán, head of the state’s Fisheries, Aquaculture and Agricultural Development Secretariat (SEPADA), said coordinated action between agencies and veterinarians is especially important given how many pets in Mexico never see a vet at all. He pointed to figures showing Mexico has roughly 77.3 million dogs and cats and ranks first in the Americas for pet abandonment, meaning a large share of animals have no regular owner to notice a wound forming in the first place.

That reality is part of why rescue groups and low-cost clinics matter beyond the usual adoption pitch — organizations like those behind the local pet-friendly outings around Los Cabos also serve as informal checkpoints for animal health. Bermúdez Beltrán said the state government will keep backing prevention and treatment efforts to stop the parasite from spreading further in Baja California Sur.

What to Watch For Next

No screwworm cases in pets have been reported in Baja California Sur so far, and officials are framing the strategy as preventive rather than reactive. Still, anyone with dogs or cats that spend time outdoors — including snowbirds returning with seasonal pets — may want to do a quick wound check after walks or time at the beach, and keep a vet’s number handy just in case.