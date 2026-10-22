Top-10 Stars Set for 2027 Mexican Open in Acapulco

The Abierto Mexicano Telcel presented by HSBC returns to Acapulco from February 20 to 27, 2027, and organizers say this year’s lineup is one of the strongest the tournament has seen in its 34-year history. Three top-10 players and six players ranked in the world’s top 30 are confirmed for the ATP 500 event, which will be played at the Arena GNP Seguros.

World No. 4 Ben Shelton headlines the field after a career-best 2026 that included defending his Canadian Masters 1000 title and reaching the US Open final, according to tournament organizer Mextenis. Defending Acapulco champion Flavio Cobolli, who beat fellow American Frances Tiafoe in this year’s final, will try to hold onto his title. Tiafoe himself is also confirmed, along with American Brandon Nakashima and Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who is working his way back up the rankings after an injury-plagued 2026.

A Los Cabos Connection on the Draw Sheet

One name on the list will sound familiar to tennis fans in Baja California Sur. Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo, currently ranked No. 21, will make his Acapulco debut after competing earlier this year in Los Cabos. Cerúndolo picked up two titles in 2026, including the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

The Los Cabos tie isn’t a coincidence. Mextenis, the company behind the Acapulco tournament, also organizes the Mifel Tennis Open, an ATP event held in Los Cabos, along with the Banorte Tennis Open in San Luis Potosí. Together the three tournaments make Mextenis the main promoter of professional tennis in Mexico, giving players like Cerúndolo multiple stops on the Mexican swing each year.

Tickets, New Sponsor and Kids Day

Organizers also announced a new sponsor for 2027, the tomato-and-clam beverage brand Clamato. During qualifying rounds on the opening Saturday and Sunday, general admission tickets will cost 350 pesos, roughly $18 USD, while children get in free as part of the tournament’s traditional Kids Day.

For the first time, the tournament’s official draw ceremony, where first-round matchups are revealed, will be open to the public on Saturday and is expected to include an appearance by one of the main-draw players. Ticket sales and tournament details are posted on the Abierto Mexicano Telcel website, which directs buyers to a digital ticketing platform with rotating security codes designed to prevent counterfeit tickets.

What’s Next

Mextenis says it will announce additional confirmed players in the coming days, along with a fuller schedule of fan activities, player meet-and-greets, and food and retail additions planned for tournament week. For now, the February dates and the strength of the field make this one of the more closely watched editions of Mexico’s biggest tennis event in years, with the Los Cabos circuit providing at least one storyline worth following for Baja Sur fans.