Los Cabos Signs First Americas Fishing Pact With Japan

Los Cabos has signed a formal cooperation agreement on sportfishing and tourism with Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan — the first deal of its kind the prefecture has made with any destination in the Americas, according to the municipal government.

The agreement was signed during the 2026 edition of the Bisbee’s Black & Blue, one of the world’s richest marlin tournaments, which this year drew 174 teams competing for a $7.4 million prize purse. Daishiro Muto, Ibaraki’s fisheries commissioner and president of its own sportfishing tournament, attended as guest of honor.

What the Agreement Covers

The pact, formalized through the municipal tourism department under Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez, lays out four areas of cooperation: sharing best practices in sustainable fishing management, joint tourism promotion across the Asia-Pacific region, reciprocal participation in sportfishing tournaments, and training or technical exchange programs between the two destinations, according to the Los Cabos municipal government.

None of the four points involve direct funding commitments. Instead, the agreement functions as a framework for future tournaments, training exchanges and marketing efforts aimed at Japanese and broader Asian travelers.

Why Los Cabos Is Looking East

Los Cabos has leaned heavily on the US and Canadian markets for decades, though international arrivals from those markets have dipped this year even as the Canadian segment shows renewed growth heading into the winter season. But municipal officials have spent the past year courting other markets as well, including a jump in Colombian arrivals and a steady push on the meetings and convention circuit.

Municipal tourism director Ana Gabriela Navarro González, representing the mayor at the signing ceremony, said the alliance fits into a broader strategy of positioning Los Cabos as a world-class destination with a direct bridge to the Pacific. She said the goal is to strengthen the destination’s presence in the Asian market and generate more revenue for local families tied to tourism and fishing.

Muto, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the agreement and confirmed Ibaraki’s interest in developing joint sportfishing and responsible-tourism projects going forward.

Who Was There

The signing drew a mix of local officials and tournament organizers, including council members Alí Fuentes López and Celestino Atienzo Beltrán, Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament director Wayne Bisbee, and Clicerio Mercado Hernández, the Bisbee’s coordinator for Mexico.

What It Means for Anglers and Visitors

For now, the agreement is a framework rather than a finished program, so there’s no fixed date for joint tournaments or exchange visits. But sportfishing operators and tourism promoters in Los Cabos will likely be watching for details on reciprocal tournament participation, since that’s the clause with the most direct upside for local charter boats and marinas.

Japanese anglers already have a reputation for chasing big-game fish on their own coastlines, and Ibaraki’s fishing tournament is a recognized event in Japan. Whether that translates into measurable visitor numbers in Los Cabos will depend on how quickly both sides move from paperwork to actual programming — something to watch for at future tournaments and trade events.