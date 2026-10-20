Cabo San Lucas Gets New Bilingual Tourist Info Desk

Visitors looking for reliable, English-friendly travel tips in Cabo San Lucas now have a new place to stop. The Los Cabos municipal government has installed a tourist information module inside Plaza Puerto Paraíso, one of the busiest shopping and dining centers along the marina.

The agreement creating the module was signed October 14 by municipal trustee Nélida Alfaro Rosas, acting as the Ayuntamiento’s legal representative, along with Plaza Puerto Paraíso general manager Livia L. Torres Castillo, according to a statement from the municipality of Los Cabos. Staff from the city’s Tourism Department will run the desk, offering bilingual orientation on routes, points of interest, recommendations and events happening throughout the municipality.

What the New Module Offers

Unlike generic hotel concierge desks or private tour operators, the module is staffed directly by municipal tourism personnel. That means visitors can expect information that isn’t tied to selling a particular excursion, restaurant or timeshare pitch — a common complaint among travelers approached by street vendors near the marina.

Municipal Tourism Director Ana Gabriela Navarro González said the project is part of a broader push by Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez to strengthen visitor services by placing staff in locations with heavy foot traffic. Plaza Puerto Paraíso, located steps from the Cabo San Lucas marina and cruise ship arrival area, fits that description, drawing both cruise passengers and hotel guests throughout the day.

Why the City Is Expanding Visitor Services

The move comes as Los Cabos continues positioning itself as a destination that competes on service quality, not just beaches and weather. The city has pushed similar efforts recently, including campaigns to promote the region’s attractions at a national level and broader initiatives tied to hospitality and service quality across the destination.

Navarro González noted that the agreement with Plaza Puerto Paraíso also opens the door to similar partnerships with other private businesses, which could mean more orientation points popping up around Los Cabos if the model proves useful.

What Visitors Should Know

For now, the module gives walk-in visitors a straightforward way to ask questions about beaches, excursions, transportation and upcoming events without needing to rely on word-of-mouth or unofficial tour booths. It’s a small addition, but a practical one for travelers trying to sort real information from sales pitches during a short vacation window.

The municipality has not announced specific operating hours for the desk. Visitors with questions in the meantime can still contact the Los Cabos Tourism Department directly or check with their hotel concierge for updated details as the module gets up and running.