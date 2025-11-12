Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Los Cabos to Invest $7.6 Million to Beautify Tourist Areas

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
November 12, 2025

Los Cabos is investing 140 million pesos ($7.6 million USD) to enhance the historic centers of San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, aiming to strengthen tourism ahead of the high season. The urban renovation projects are part of a broader strategy by the Baja California Sur Tourism Trust (Fitues) to upgrade infrastructure and reinforce Los Cabos’ image as one of Mexico’s premier destinations.

Baja California Sur’s Secretary of Tourism and Economy, Maribel Collins Sánchez, said the funds come from the state lodging tax, which includes revenue collected from digital platforms such as Airbnb, Booking.com, and Expedia.

“Within the Tourism Promotion Trust, funds are gathered through the lodging tax collected by the Finance Ministry and then returned to the municipal trusts for promotion,” Collins Sánchez explained. “Revenue generated by lodging platforms goes toward tourism infrastructure, and the remainder supports promotion. Mayors from each municipality are consulted to propose their own projects.”

The beautification efforts will focus on upgrading public spaces, lighting, street furniture, and the overall urban landscape to improve the experience for both visitors and residents. The work is expected to be completed by December.

This investment underscores Los Cabos’ commitment to sustainable, high-quality tourism and reinforces its role as a key economic driver for Baja California Sur. The initiative also comes as the region continues repairing roads and highways damaged by the tropical storms and hurricanes that strike each October.

Related posts:

Los Cabos Wins Six Honors at the 2025 Travvy Awards

Condor Airlines Announces Second Season of Frankfurt–Los Cabos Route

Los Cabos Residents Protest Lack of Drinking Water

author avatar
Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
See Full Bio
Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *