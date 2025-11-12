Los Cabos to Invest $7.6 Million to Beautify Tourist Areas

Los Cabos is investing 140 million pesos ($7.6 million USD) to enhance the historic centers of San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, aiming to strengthen tourism ahead of the high season. The urban renovation projects are part of a broader strategy by the Baja California Sur Tourism Trust (Fitues) to upgrade infrastructure and reinforce Los Cabos’ image as one of Mexico’s premier destinations.

Baja California Sur’s Secretary of Tourism and Economy, Maribel Collins Sánchez, said the funds come from the state lodging tax, which includes revenue collected from digital platforms such as Airbnb, Booking.com, and Expedia.

“Within the Tourism Promotion Trust, funds are gathered through the lodging tax collected by the Finance Ministry and then returned to the municipal trusts for promotion,” Collins Sánchez explained. “Revenue generated by lodging platforms goes toward tourism infrastructure, and the remainder supports promotion. Mayors from each municipality are consulted to propose their own projects.”

The beautification efforts will focus on upgrading public spaces, lighting, street furniture, and the overall urban landscape to improve the experience for both visitors and residents. The work is expected to be completed by December.

This investment underscores Los Cabos’ commitment to sustainable, high-quality tourism and reinforces its role as a key economic driver for Baja California Sur. The initiative also comes as the region continues repairing roads and highways damaged by the tropical storms and hurricanes that strike each October.