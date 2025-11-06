Experts Meet in La Paz to Boost Baja California Sur’s Trade Potential

Authorities, academics, and business leaders gathered in La Paz for the First International Summit of Foreign Trade and Customs Specialists, an event aimed at improving logistics and strengthening Baja California Sur’s position in international trade. The goal: to turn the state into a key hub for economic growth and global connectivity.

Clarissa Villarreal, Director of Customs Inspection, said the summit was organized around four main objectives:

1. Address concerns over an economic slowdown in Baja California Sur caused by uncertainty and federal reforms.

2. Respond to a reported 30% drop in local sales, according to Coparmex, following changes to the Judiciary and the Amparo Law.

3. Share information about upcoming reforms to the Customs Law.

4. Prepare for the new Customs Law, set to take effect in January 2026, which is expected to significantly affect the state’s economy.

During the event, Governor Víctor Castro voiced his support for the Customs Law reform recently approved by the Chamber of Deputies. He emphasized that the initiative seeks to modernize Mexico’s customs system through advanced technology and more efficient inspection processes.

Castro noted that customs operations are vital not only for trade with Mexico’s main partners, the United States and Canada, but also for national security, making the reform particularly important for both the state and the country.