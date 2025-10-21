Los Cabos to Host Prestigious Virtuoso Chairman’s Event-a First for Mexico

For the first time in Mexico, Los Cabos will host the prestigious Virtuoso Chairman’s Event, organized annually by Virtuoso, the world’s leading luxury travel consortium. The gathering will take place from October 14 to 18, bringing together 120 agency owners from the Chairman’s network.

This exclusive recognition trip celebrates agencies distinguished for their productivity, commitment, and contribution to Virtuoso’s global community. The visit offers Los Cabos a prime opportunity to showcase its excellence in hospitality, luxury, and tailor-made travel experiences.

“Being the first Virtuoso Chairman’s Hotel in Mexico reaffirms Los Cabos’ international prestige as a luxury destination offering unparalleled experiences and exceptional service,” said Rodrigo Esponda, CEO of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust. “This event represents a strategic platform to strengthen ties with global tourism leaders and continue consolidating our exclusive offering, directly benefiting our economy and community.”

Los Cabos currently boasts 15 hotels within the Virtuoso network, underscoring its position among the world’s leading luxury destinations.

The economic impact of this sector is substantial. In 2024, the Virtuoso network generated more than US$302,000 in direct hotel spending, translating to an overall impact of roughly US$55 million for the region. Luxury tourism in Los Cabos accounted for 113,500 room nights, with an average rate of US$2,489 per night and an average spend of US$3,100 per stay, figures that highlight the segment’s vital role in the local economy.

Virtuoso properties in Los Cabos include Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Esperanza (an Auberge Resort), Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, Grand Velas Los Cabos, Grand Velas Boutique Hotel Los Cabos, Las Ventanas al Paraíso (a Rosewood Resort), Montage Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, One&Only Palmilla, Park Hyatt Los Cabos, Solaz (a Luxury Collection Resort), The Cape (a Thompson Hotel), Viceroy Los Cabos, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, and Zadún (a Ritz-Carlton Reserve).