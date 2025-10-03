Downtown Renovation Planned for Cabo San Lucas and San José

A $1.5 million investment project aims to revitalize business in two of Los Cabos’ busiest tourist hubs: the historic center of San José del Cabo and the main tourist area of Cabo San Lucas, Mayor Christian Agúndez announced this week.

The funds, financed by the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA), will be dedicated exclusively to tourism infrastructure. According to the mayor, the project is designed to beautify and commercially reactivate two areas that have seen sales drop by as much as 60 percent in recent years, based on industry reports.

“This funding for the remodeling of the historic center of San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas comes from a tourist tax managed by FITURCA,” Agúndez said. “It amounts to 120 million pesos, about $1.5 million USD, that will be distributed between the two areas. This is exclusively for tourism infrastructure.” He added that improvements to the four-lane tourist corridor highway are also part of the plan.

Although no official start date has been confirmed, the project is expected to roll out in three phases beginning at the end of 2025 and concluding in early 2026. The initiative will be led by the Urban Development Department in partnership with local business leaders, who have raised concerns about urban deterioration and the loss of visual appeal in key commercial zones.

Planned improvements include the renovation of public squares, entrances, building facades, and other features that contribute to the urban image. Officials hope the upgrades will enhance the experience for both visitors and residents.