Public Safety to Boost Highway and Street Surveillance After Fatal Crashes

Public safety officials will step up surveillance on highways and streets following a surge of fatal crashes. Captain Christopher López, Director of Public Safety, said traffic operations on highways and urban roads will be reinforced. “We’ve been experiencing fatal accidents on both federal and municipal stretches. While overall accidents are down compared to last year, we must strengthen our efforts,” López said.

The Red Cross recorded almost 500 incidents between January and August, including collisions, rollovers, and pedestrian accidents. Hot spots include Tamaral Avenue, the TranspeninsularHighway, and the Tourist Corridor. In Cabo San Lucas, Leona Vicario Avenue and intersections with four-way stops are among the most accident-prone.

“During rush hour, many drivers ignore stop signs, fail to keep safe distances, and cause collisions, often rear-end crashes,” López noted.

Emergency services have been working constantly in recent weeks. The deadliest crash occurred September 7 in San José del Cabo, when two vehicles collided, killing three people.

Authorities are urging drivers to respect speed limits, obey stop signs, and keep safe distances to prevent further tragedies. Officials also noted that most accidents have involved local drivers, not expatriates or tourists.