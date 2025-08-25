Los Cabos Leads Latin America in Virtuoso Hotels

Los Cabos has consolidated its position as Latin America’s top destination for Virtuoso-certified hotels, now boasting 15 properties, more than any other city in the region.

Virtuoso is the travel industry’s leading luxury network, uniting over 20,000 advisors from 1,000 agencies and 1,800 travel companies worldwide, including 1,300 hotels and resorts. Membership requires strict qualifications: at least a four-star deluxe rating, exceptional service and quality, exclusive amenities such as daily breakfast and preferential rates, and endorsement from Virtuoso advisors.

In 2022, Los Cabos counted 12 Virtuoso hotels. This year, it added three more, strengthening its leadership in Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The announcement was made at Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas (August 9–15, 2025), where the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA) and partners unveiled a strategy to deepen ties with industry leaders and reinforce the destination’s image as a hub for luxury, adventure, and nature.

The luxury segment delivers major economic benefits. In 2024, Virtuoso bookings generated more than 5.65 billion pesos in hotel revenue, contributing to a total impact of 1.015 billion pesos for Los Cabos. The market accounted for 113,500 room nights, with an average nightly rate of 2,489 pesos and an average spend of 57,000 pesos per stay.

For travelers, Virtuoso ensures curated stays at the world’s finest properties, with exclusive amenities available only through its advisors.

Los Cabos Virtuoso Hotels