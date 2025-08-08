New La Paz Development Approved and Stalled

The “Distrito Malecón” commercial and condo project in La Paz downtown waterfront has been approved by Mexico’s federal environmental agency, but the city government hasn’t yet said yes.

The project will feature a commercial zone at ground level and seven stories of 89 apartments. The parking will be underground;however, the developers still must commit to connect to a sewage treatment plant, deploy solar street lighting, prove that they will not use potable water from the already dry aquifer and donate a couple of public works.

Yup. That’s a condition if you build in our state. The Distrito Malecón has to invest in improvements to the sewage system to send its sh*t to the Puerta Cortes treatment plant and restore mangroves near the Araiza Inn hotel.